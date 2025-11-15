Letters for Nov. 15

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Keep fighting to protect our beloved salmon

I want to thank Josh Mills and Mike Leahy for their thoughtful and accurate letter discussing the importance of keeping salmon recovery front and center while we scale up to meet our growing energy demands. (“Clean power and abundant salmon: Both are possible,” Nov. 13.)

So many of our public discussions these days are cast as an either-or – pitting one side (or issue) against another. That way of thinking is deeply harmful, keeping us from making real progress on our shared goals and values as a community. As the authors point out, we can advance both energy resiliency and salmon recovery if we’re honest, clear-eyed and thoughtful.

The Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement did just that, and the Trump administration’s decision to dismantle it is unfortunate. But we must continue to fight for the concepts embedded in that accord – a path forward that both protects and recovers our beloved wild salmon and steelhead while working to meet the growing energy demands of our region. I urge our regional leaders to continue to press for such an outcome.

Scott Putnam

Lewiston

Baumgartner doesn’t want to answer constituents’ questions

Last Friday in his weekly email, Congressman Michael Baumgartner complained, in bold typeface, that having to answer constituent questions was not something he needed to do. It was distracting him from the serious work of voting for bills that raise the cost of health insurance, erect obstacles for veterans seeking their well-deserved health care and reduce services from our local hospitals. All while standing idly by watching tariffs hurt small businesses and increase the cost of imported goods. Nonprofits have their funding cut even though he claims to advocate for them. He does nothing but hurt them.

Now with the shutdown coming to an end, he has cast yet another vote that will hurt people throughout his district (budget vote, Nov. 12). Remember this when the cost of your health care becomes unaffordable: Baumgartner voted for it.

He also voted for the bill that has predictably led to layoffs and potential closure of the Ritzville hospital. (Spokesman-Review, Nov. 12)

One question remains for Baumgartner: How will he vote on releasing the Epstein files now that that vote is pending? He is on record as favoring the release. We’ll see what his word is worth.

Suzanne Robinson

Chewelah

WSU’s Great Guillotine; Anne McCoy fired

First, and by background, any Coug knows it’s sometimes tough being a Coug.

Late last year I lamented what I referred to as the “Great Abandonment,” referring to the departure of 10 Pac-12 teams, and the subsequent departure of many WSU coaches, players and even the athletic director.

During that period of turmoil, the 20-plus years WSU assistant athletic director Anne McCoy was promoted first to interim and then to full -title athletic director. She has now been fired, or as referred to: guillotined, by the new, untested, almost unknown, newly appointed WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell.

Anne McCoy was an experienced, trusted, tested, respected, knowledgeable, wise, caring Coug. And I empathize: COUG! She has made difficult decisions in her short time as athletic director. Good for her!

Coming from Utah State, Elizabeth Cantwell, in her first few months on the job, has terminated that Coug, and in doing so, makes it all the more difficult to be a Coug.

Go Cougs!

Glenn Wallmark

Vancouver