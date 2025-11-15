Recap and highlights: Washington State dominates line of scrimmage to beat Louisiana Tech 28-3

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — Red fireworks erupted from the roof of the Cougar Football Complex, on the other end of Gesa Field, where Zevi Eckhaus had just snuck into the end zone from barely a yard out. The bright red stood out against the night sky, sending a boom around the arena, and the Cougars who had helped give their group a three-score lead on Louisiana Tech headed back to the sideline.

As the last flares descended from the sky, and Cougar specialists took the field for the ensuing extra point, the noise began to quiet. It was becoming clear that, in this 28-3 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night, WSU did not need to provide extra pyrotechnics. The Cougs’ defense made sure of that.

In his group’s fifth win of the season, drawing within one win of bowl eligibility, coach Jimmy Rogers is probably just fine with that. A defensive guy at heart, Rogers’ defense did not allow a touchdown, allowing only 167 total yards to the Bulldogs. A run-first guy by nature, Rogers’ offense put things away on the ground, finishing with 157 yards.

As the first regular season of his tenure enters its final two weeks, Rogers isn’t winning any style points. But for the first time in three weeks, the Cougars have won a game, which is enough to make their head man smile a little.

Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus totaled three touchdowns for the Cougs (5-5), who tacked on a late 19-yard scoring burst from running back Kirby Vorhees, putting the finishing touches on their win. Up 14-3 at halftime, the hosts added two scores in the fourth frame. The rest of the victory belonged to WSU’s defense, which racked up three sacks and four tackles for loss, including a team-best 1 ½ from sophomore defensive end Malaki Ta’ase.

The Cougars also earned their second interception of the season, which came from veteran cornerback Colby Humphrey. That helped WSU record its second game this fall holding an opponent without a touchdown.

The Cougars struck first on their first drive. After five straight rushes, Eckhaus took a shotgun snap, shuffled his feet in the pocket, went through his reads and lasered a throw over the middle to senior wideout Josh Meredith, who hauled it in on the run and tumbled into the end zone. For a comedic touch, he even set the ball down gently in the end zone, instead of spinning it, which he received a penalty for after a touchdown earlier in the season.

WSU’s second scoring drive came two series later — but the most important play came before Eckhaus took the first snap. That came courtesy of junior wideout Tony Freeman, who also handles punt return duties. Through the first nine games of the season, he didn’t get many chances to make returns. That trend came to a halt on Saturday, when he broke off a 58-yard return, darting up the middle and making men miss, streaking all the way down to the Louisiana Tech 17.

After that, the Cougars needed only six plays to find the end zone. Eckhaus did the honors, taking a QB keeper seven yards into the end zone. He lifted his palms to the sky, raising one above the other, a nod to the 6-7 joke sweeping across the country like a tsunami.

Louisiana Tech got on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the first half. After missing once from 56 yards, kicker John Hoyet got a mulligan thanks to an offsides call on WSU cornerback Kenny Worthy. One play later and five yards closer, Hoyet connected from 51 yards, helping the Bulldogs draw within 14-3 at the intermission.

WSU’s road only gets more challenging from here. Next weekend, the Cougs head east to take on James Madison, which is reportedly set to host ESPN’s College Gameday. The official announcement had yet to materialize at press time, but the Dukes are 9-1, squarely in position to make the College Football Playoff. So the move would make sense.

BOX SCORE

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) goes flying on a run as he leaps over Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Jacob Fields (8) and defensive back Jakari Foster (6) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Nov 15, 2025, on Gesa Field in Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Difference makers: Colby Humphrey records rare interception for WSU; Zevi Eckhaus bounces back As a collective, WSU’s defense played another commendable game, holding Louisiana Tech to 167 yards – the Bulldogs’ second-lowest output in a game this season. | Read more

WSU WR Devin Ellison no longer with team, finishing Cougar career with just two games played Devin Ellison’s time at Washington State has come to an end.A junior college transfer wide receiver, Ellison is no longer with the Cougars, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday evening. He is not listed on WSU’s online roster anymore. He finishes his Cougar career with just two games played. | Read more

First quarter

8:51 - WSU 7, TECH 0: Zevi Eckhaus hangs in the pocket and finds Joshua Meredith for a 23-yard touchdown.

WSU strikes first on a 23-yard TD pass from Zevi Eckhaus to Josh Meredith, who very gently set the ball on the ground — instead of spinning it.



WSU 7, Louisiana Tech 0 pic.twitter.com/sdF2z1O2xa — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 16, 2025

12:20 - WSU 0, TECH 0: Louisiana Tech tries a fake punt, but the play is broken up by safety Kayo Patu.

Second quarter

00:00 - WSU 14, TECH 3: Henderson makes a 51-yard field goal to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.

Henderson was aided by a WSU offsides penalty that decreased the kick’s length by five yards.

2:36 - WSU 14, TECH 0: Drew Henderson misses a 47-yard field goal and the Bulldogs are still scoreless.

12:11 - WSU 14, TECH 0: Eckhaus keeps the ball and rushes for a 7-yard touchdown.

Cougars able to take advantage of the long punt return.

Zevi Eckhaus takes a QB keeper into the end zone… and immediately hits the 6-7 celly. Short scoring drive set up by an incredible 58-yard punt return by Tony Freeman.



WSU 14, Louisiana Tech 0 pic.twitter.com/ERqDFtNpZi — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 16, 2025

14:38 - WSU 7, TECH 0: Tony Freeman returns a Tech punt 58 yards to set WSU up at the Bulldogs’ 17.

Halftime

Washington State has built a solid lead on Louisiana Tech but have struggled with penalties in the first half.

WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Eckhaus has completed 11 passes for 96 yards and has carried the ball six times for 22 yards.

Louisiana Tech is down to its third quarterback after Evan Bullock left the game after taking a hard hit on a scramble.

The Bulldogs have 119 total yards led by No. 3 quarterback Trey Kukuk’s 33 rushing yards.

The Cougars will receive the second-half kickoff.

Third quarter

00:00 - WSU 14, TECH 3: Neither team was able to score during the third quarter.

Both teams traded punts throughout the quarter.

The Cougars are up to 230 total yards.

Fourth quarter

1:12 - WSU 28, TECH 3: Kirby Vorhees breaks free for a 19-yard rushing touchdown.

Vorhees is up to 76 rushing yards.

8:46 - WSU 21, TECH 3: Colby Humphrey intercepts Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk and returns the ball 15 yards to WSU’s 30.

WSU CB Colby Humphrey snags a pick, the second by the Cougars this season.



Cougs are about nine minutes away from putting Louisiana Tech away pic.twitter.com/IeMo6JrMFY — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 16, 2025

13:30 - WSU 21, TECH 3: Eckhaus scores his second rushing touchdown of the game on a QB sneak from one yard out.

Pregame

Washington State returns from its second bye week of the season two wins shy of bowl eligibility.

The Cougars, sitting at 4-5, will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening with a chance to earn their fourth home win. WSU has been solid on Gesa Field with its only loss coming in the Apple Cup back in September.

Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and the rest of the Cougar offense will have to rebound after scoring only seven points against Oregon State two weeks ago.

Louisiana Tech brings a solid defense but will be without starting quarterback Blake Baker after he tore his ACL during last week’s loss to Delaware.

Series history

This game will be Washington State’s first against Louisiana Tech and also its first against a Conference USA opponent.

Team stats

Points Per Game 19.89 28.11 Points Allowed Per Game 23 18.89 Total Yards 310.7 366.1 Yards Passing 205.56 194.44 Yards Rushing 105.1 171.7 Yards Allowed 319.3 374.8 Pass Yards Allowed 181 247.78 Rush Yards Allowed 138.3 127 ScoringWSUOSU

Individual stats

Zevi Eckhaus (WSU) 114-179 1,246 9 8 Trey Kukuk (LATECH) 31-45 297 2 2 PASSINGAtt.-Comp.YardsTDInt. Kirby Vorhees (WSU) 89 397 3 Clay Thevenin (LATECH) 94 503 8 RUSHINGCarriesYardsTD Joshua Meredith (WSU) 39 516 2 Devin Gandy (LATECH) 21 356 2 RECEIVINGReceptionsYardsTD

