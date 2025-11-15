Police officer critically injured in crash during Vance’s motorcade

By Jeanine Santucci USA Today

A police officer is in critical condition after a crash of police vehicles involved in a motorcade for Vice President JD Vance in Tennessee, officials said.

The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. on Nov. 14 in Maryville, Tennessee, about 17 miles from downtown Knoxville, when a Maryville police motorcycle and a Tennessee Highway Patrol SUV collided, the city and Maryville Police Department said.

The critically injured officer, who was riding the motorcycle, was identified as Maryville Police Field Training Officer Justin Brown. Brown was “providing a dignitary protection detail escort” for Vance, the police department said.

After the crash, a group of citizens immediately started rendering aid and “played a critical role in saving the life of the officer,” the department said. Brown was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, officials said. One of two ambulances that were part of the motorcade stopped and rendered aid to the officer, Special Agent Jason Pack, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety, told USA Today in an email.

The trooper in the SUV was evaluated on the scene by an ambulance but not taken to the hospital, Pack said.

“To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown’s life last night, we could never thank you enough. You are true heroes,” Chief Tony Crisp said in a statement on Nov. 15.

Brown remained in critical condition with “significant injuries” as of the afternoon of Nov. 15 and underwent surgery earlier in the day, the police department said in an update.

“Please continue to keep FTO Brown, his family, his medical team in your prayers,” Crisp said.

Vance flew into McGhee Tyson Airport the evening of Nov. 14 before traveling to Blackberry Farm, a resort in Walland, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel, part of the USA Today Network.

The Secret Service said in a statement it was monitoring the situation.

“The safety and movement of our protectees were not impacted by this incident,” said Katherine Pierce, the resident in charge of the Knoxville resident office for the Secret Service. “We value our local law enforcement partners for their commitment and service and stand beside them during this difficult time.”