Prep roundup: West Valley falls to Lynden in first round of 2A football playoffs

Roundup of Friday’s state football, volleyball and girls soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

After two spotless months, West Valley’s impressive run came to an end in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.

Sixth-seeded Lynden surged in the fourth quarter to beat the 11th-seeded Eagles 28-14 on Saturday afternoon at Ferndale High, snapping WV’s eight-game winning streak.

The Eagles (9-2) hadn’t been challenged since their last loss Sept. 12, but they had trouble with a ground-and-pound Lions team that rushed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries. Max Assink tallied 164 yards and three TDs to lead Lynden (9-2).

After the Lions opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown to extend their lead, West Valley cut its deficit to 21-14 with about eight minutes remaining on Erik Borg’s 8-yard touchdown catch, but Assink scored in response and Lynden put it away.

WV quarterback Nathan Zettle completed 20 of 31 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Borg had 92 yards and two scores on 10 catches, and tailback Elijah Newman totaled 73 yards on 13 carries.

2B

Newport 56, Rainier 6: Kutter Driver rushed for three first-half touchdowns, including a 77-yarder, and Keaton Shults had a 29-yard pick-six in the first quarter of Newport’s blowout win over visiting Rainier (5-6) in a first-round state playoff game.

Newport’s Jacob Reimers snared two first-half interceptions as the Grizzlies (10-0) recorded five takeaways in the first half. The team scored on each of its first-half possessions and led 56-0 early in the third quarter.

No. 2 seed Newport advances to the quarterfinal round and will host No. 7 Adna (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Napavine 34, Northwest Christian 28: The eighth-seeded Tigers (7-4) eliminated the visiting Crusaders (8-4), the No. 9 seed, in the first round of the state playoffs.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 57, Entiat 14: Brady Roberts rushed for three touchdowns, Caden Correia threw three TD passes and the fourth-seeded Warriors (9-1) cruised to a first-round state playoff victory at home against the No. 13 seed Tigers (8-4).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline will host No. 5 seed Naselle at 1 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Darrington 44, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 30: The seventh-seeded Loggers (9-1) eliminated the 10th-seeded Wildcats (8-3) in a first-round state playoff game at Arlington High.

Naselle 64, Odessa 8: The fifth-seeded Comets (10-1) eliminated the No. 12 seed Tigers (7-4) in a first-round state playoff game at South Bend High.

Neah Bay 60, Garfield-Palouse 54: The ninth-seeded Red Devils (8-2) won a shootout against the Vikings (6-5) in first-round state playoff action at Colfax High.

Pomeroy 86, Tulalip Heritage 22: The sixth-seeded Pirates (10-1) amassed 553 rushing yards, led by Kyzer Herres’ 246 yards and six touchdowns, during a rout of the visiting Hawks (5-4) in a first-round state playoff game. Pomeroy advances to face No. 3 Wahkiakum at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kelso High.

Girls soccer

4A

Skyview 1, Mead 0: Harper Royle scored late in the first half and the No. 3 seed Storm (12-2-5) held on to defeat the 11th-seeded Panthers (11-4-6) in a state tournament quarterfinal match at Skyview High. Mead goalkeeper Myleah Puletasi recorded eight saves in the season finale.

3A

Roosevelt 2, Mt. Spokane 0: The second-seeded Wildcats (12-2-4) were eliminated by the visiting Roughriders (14-3-1), the No. 7 seed, in a quarterfinal-round state tournament match.

2A

West Valley 7, Cedarcrest 0: Lauren Matthew scored four goals, two in the first 20 minutes of the match, to lead the No. 2 seed Eagles (20-0) to a blowout win over the seventh-seeded Red Wolves (16-5-1) in a state tournament quarterfinal match at University High.

Haylee Kelly, Kyia Silva and Aubree Chase also got on the board for WV, which advances to face No. 6 seed Hockinson in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

2B/1B

Freeman 4, Davenport 1: Rylee Russell scored in the first minute and added another goal in the 67th for the third-seeded Scotties (18-2), who breezed to a win at home over the sixth-seeded Gorillas (17-4) in a state tournament quarterfinal match.

Russell now has 65 goals on the season – most in Washington, across all classifications, and third nationally, according to MaxPreps.

Gabriella Daniel and Nora Gass contributed goals for Freeman, which advances to face No. 2 seed Cle Elum-Roslyn at noon on Friday in the semis at Mount Tahoma High.

Northwest Christian 4, Brewster 1: The fifth-seeded Crusaders (15-3) topped the No. 4 seed Bears (18-3-1) in a quarterfinal-round state tournament match at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.

NWC advances to the semifinal round, where it will face top-seeded Crosspoint Christian (15-2-1) at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Mount Tahoma High.

Boys soccer

2B/1B

Saint George’s 2, Lopez Island 0: Graham Reichel scored a goal in both halves to lead Saint George’s (16-2-1) to a state tournament quarterfinal win over the visiting Lobos (10-5-1) in a late reported game Friday. The Dragons won their 14th consecutive match and will meet Mount Vernon Christian at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Mount Tahoma High.

Volleyball

4A

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Mercedes Gilroy had a team-high 12 kills for the visiting Panthers (13-6), who advanced to the state tournament with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Tigers (8-10) in a loser-out District 6 third-place match.

Zuri Gonzales recorded 23 assists and Ella Williams had three aces for Mead. Jenna Roberts tallied 11 kills for LC.

3A

University 3, Kennewick 0: The visiting Titans (9-11) clinched a berth to the state tournament, upsetting the Lions (14-8) in a District 6 third-place match.

2A

Pullman falls in seventh-place match: The 10th-seeded Greyhounds rolled to a four-set win over No. 11 seed Washington early Saturday in state tournament consolation play before falling in five sets to eighth-seeded Bainbridge at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Pullman finished eighth in the tourney.

The Greyhounds (18-8) beat the Patriots (15-5) by set scores of 25-22, 19-25, 29-27, 27-25 to advance to the seventh-place match, where they lost a back-and-forth affair against the Spartans (17-3) by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 6-15.

Tumwater 3, West Valley 0: The fourth-seeded Thunderbirds (19-4-2) eliminated the No. 9 seed Eagles (16-5) 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 in a state tournament consolation match at the Yakima Valley SunDome.