Seniors lead the way for Eastern Washington in final home game

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Shortly after leading Eastern Washington in receiving for the second straight week, this time in a 27-7 victory Saturday over the Northern Colorado Bears at Roos Field in Cheney, redshirt junior Miles Williams reflected on the impact of one of his senior teammates, Nolan Ulm.

But before he could get the words out, Williams started to choke up.

“He’s changed me as a person, and I hope everyone can have someone like him in their life,” Williams said. “He’s meant everything to me, been a brother to me.”

Saturday was a good day for Ulm too, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season, a 14-yarder near the end zone sideline that gave the Eagles (5-6, 4-3) a 17-7 lead late in the second quarter against the Bears (3-8, 1-6). He had five catches overall for 35 yards.

It marked the fifth straight season in which Ulm has caught a touchdown pass, and in his 56-game career he now has 114 catches, 1,298 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Only four players have played more football games for the Eagles.

But he’s also been an unabashed ambassador for the program and for the sport, both in Spokane and Kelowna, British Columbia, his hometown.

“My whole life has been dedicated to this program for the last six years, so it means the world,” Ulm said earlier this week about Senior Day. “I know the last time that I look at (EWU head coach Aaron Best) coming off the field will be emotional. … This is literally all I do, so this means a lot to me.”

He has certainly meant a lot to Williams, who like Ulm was limited by injuries to just four games in 2024. This year, Williams leads the Eagles in receptions (39) and receiving yards (479). Last week against Montana he caught 11 passes for 136 yards. Both were career highs. He had six catches for 94 yards against the Bears.

“We’ve both been through ups and downs, but that’s my brother right there,” Williams said. “It just means the world to me to keep playing with him.”

Ulm was one of 20 seniors honored before the game. He was one of three sixth-year players who spent all of those years at Eastern. Defensive end Trevor Thurman, who made four tackles against the Bears, and cornerback DaJean Wells, who had one tackle and one pass breakup, were the others.

Among the players honored pregame were quarterback Jared Taylor and running back Malik Dotson, childhood friends who played in high school and junior college together before transferring to Eastern. Both have been beset by injuries this season.

Senior Landon Ogles, playing at Roos Field for the last time, punted four times Saturday for an average of 48.2 yards and had just one returned for six yards.

Tight end Landon Cooper (four catches for 28 yards) and wide receivers Wesley Garrett (four for 37), Noah Cronquist (one for 35) and Riley Rudolfo (one for one) played their final home games. Rudolfo’s catch, which came on the first play from scrimmage, was his first in three years at Eastern.

Defensive linemen Jheison Saunds (five tackles), Brandon Thomas (two tackles) and Tariq May (no tackles) also played their last home game for the Eagles. So did linebacker Read Sunn, who led the Eagles with 10 tackles in the game and leads them with 87 this season.

The Eagles also honored starting left tackle Aidan Corning and Dylan Conner, whose injury elevated Corning to that spot, as well as offensive lineman Fletcher Gibson, running back Talon Betts, defensive back Jaden Price and cornerback Bryce Lucas.