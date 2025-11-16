Haitian gangs call for mobilization as U.S. Embassy sends message with Marines gunfire

By Jacqueline Charles Miami Herald

As terrorizing criminal gangs in Haiti continue their aggressive tactics, U.S. authorities are sending a strong message: Fire on U.S. embassy personnel or property and expect to be fired upon.

That was the action taken on Thursday when suspected gang members fired shots near the U.S. embassy compound, east of Port-au-Prince.

“Marines supporting embassy security operations were fired upon by suspected gang members in Port-au-Prince and the Marines returned fire on the evening of 13 Nov.,” Capt Steven J. Keenan, a spokesman for the U S. Marines, confirmed to the Miami Herald in an email after the incident was made public this weekend. “No Marines were injured.”

Keenan referred additional questions to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti. The State Department did not respond to a request for further details.

This is not the first time that suspected gang members have opened fire near the embassy, which is surrounded by three major armed groups and has been forced to reduce staff due to the escalating security concerns.

Despite recent signs of gangs slowing down attacks in Port-au-Prince, they’ve continued to utilize aggressive tactics to maintain their tightened grip on 90% of the capital, and they have resumed for ransom kidnappings, demanding upwards of over $100,000 for the release of victims.

The latest exchange of gunfire between U.S. Marines and suspected gang members, who are part of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition, unfolded during scaled up security operations last week. The multiday operations targeted the strongholds of the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan gangs and their leaders. They were carried out by specialized units of the Haiti National Police, Armed Forces of Haiti, and the Kenyan-led security mission operating as the recently approved Gang Suppression Force. The forces also received assistance from a weaponized drone task force overseen by private military contractors employed by former Blackwater founder Erik Prince.

Gang attacks were continuing Sunday despite the operations. Members of Viv Ansanm, which has been designated by Washington as a foreign and global terrorist organization, reportedly set up roadblocks and burning barricades in Cité Militaire and Simon-Pelé, west of the Airport Road in Port-au-Prince.

Meanwhile, 400 Mawozo, the target of last week’s operations, set up multiple barricades in its Croix-des-Bouquets stronghold. Haitian police’s anti-gang units were deployed to the areas.

In reaction to the expanded security operations, leaders of Viv Ansanm are threatening a shutdown on Monday.

In a video released Saturday night, former policeman turned warlord Jimmy Chérizier, who is known as “Barbecue,” called on the population not to go out on Monday “to avoid becoming victims.” Presenting himself as the president and spokesperson of Viv Ansanm, he said gang members plan to deploy and that the population should “leave the streets to them” and to Haitian police.

In another video on Sunday, gang leader “Krisla” another leading figure in Viv Ansanm, called for “a general strike” and for Haitians to rise up as he accused the country’s elite and transitional government of targeting the population.

“We are telling the Haitian people, rise up en masse,” “Krisla” said in a message being shared on social networks.

The gang leader controls Carrefour, a sprawling suburb south of Port-au-Prince. He said schools and government offices should all be closed on Monday. Only hospitals and the fire department should remain open. In his message, “Krisla” accused Haitian security forces of using a helicopter to try and kill the population, and called for “the entire country” to fight against the “corrupted” system.”

“We are telling the Haitian people, the youth, we have to take our destiny in our hands,” he said accusing journalists of also conspiring against Viv Ansanm.

The message, masked as a call against Haiti’s corrupt and dysfunctional system, comes as members of Viv Ansanm leaders find themselves under increased pressure from anti-gang operations.

Over the weekend, for example, the area around the embassy at times sounded like a war zone. Embassy employees as late as Saturday afternoon were under shelter-in-place orders.

As units targeted 400 Mawozo, Viv Ansanm members turned to a common tactic to stretch police resources and break the momentum of the operations. Over Haitian police radio, officers were told that gangs were approaching the old U.S. embassy building in downtown Port-au-Prince. The building, which was donated to the Haitian government after the 2010 earthquake, has been off limits due to gangs’ control of the area.

In addition to the previously reported high-powered Barrett M50 sniper rifle that was recovered from 400 Mawozo, security forces also seized six assault rifles and three pistols during operations targeting the group, which had blocked and fortified several sections of National Route 3, the spokesman for the Kenyan forces said in a statement about the operations.

Security forces also intercepted and seized an armored bulldozer the gang had been using to erect road barricades, spokesman Jack Ombaka said. Several gang members were also neutralized, he said.

Haitian police previously told the Herald that seven gang members had been killed as of Friday, and a helicopter providing air support to police units had to be destroyed after it was forced to make an emergency landing in the Santo and Lilavois area.

“The elite unit on board was immediately secured and evacuated by ground units, who came under heavy gunfire from gangs during the extraction,” Ombaka said.

