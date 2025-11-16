Library Board of Trustees: The Spokane Public Library is essential to our community

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Mari Margil, Gary Stokes, Alexi Castilla and Danielle DeJaegher

By Mari Margil, Gary Stokes, Alexi Castilla and Danielle DeJaegher

Behind every book borrowed, every event attended, every connection made, lies a simple truth: Spokane Public Library is a trusted and essential resource for our community.

Last year, Spokane Public Library served 1.2 million visitors and circulated 1.1 million physical and digital materials.

More than 20,000 babies, toddlers, and preschoolers attended library story times, Kindergarten Countdown, and other programs. The youngest members of our community, along with their parents and caregivers, learned the foundational building blocks of early childhood literacy, setting them up for future school success.

Nearly 70,000 people attended free educational events. Thousands of kids and adults participated in our Summer Reading Club. And, countless residents used computers, researched jobs, got homework help, and found the resources they needed. All at the library.

Spokane Public Library is a core city institution, with more than 80% of the library budget dependent on the City of Spokane’s General Fund. However, this is now at risk.

In 2025, the City reduced the library’s General Fund allocation by 5%. This cut came after the two previous years, 2023 and 2024, in which City library funding remained the same.

This occurred, as we all know, with costs increasing everywhere, including for the library.

Despite operating on one of the smallest budgets in the City’s General Fund, library leadership worked to absorb the reduction in funding and maintain our high level of service. Our goal was to ensure that the budget cuts were not felt by the public.

However, we have reached a breaking point. We can no longer maintain our level of service – including keeping our libraries open 7 days a week – with continued cuts in funding.

Spokane voters have said loud-and-clear, in four separate elections, that they want to invest in library services. Citizens voted to approve a property tax -funded library levy in 2013, which was then renewed by voters in 2017 and 2024.

In 2018, Spokane voters also approved a $77 million capital bond to renovate four of our libraries and build three new libraries. This was a commitment that library leadership delivered on – on-time and on-budget – creating a state-of-the-art system equipped to serve our community for decades to come.

The public’s support for the 2024 levy was built on the shared understanding that key library services – open hours, programs, and resources – would be preserved.

A continued reduction in the General Fund allocation in 2026 would undermine that promise and the trust voters have placed in the City and the library.

Let us be perfectly clear, the current level of service that Spokane residents were promised and deserve cannot be maintained at the current funding level.

Without an increased budget allocation for 2026 and 2027, the library will be forced to implement staffing cuts and significant reductions in services.

This will mean a reduction in library hours and programs for children, teens, and adults will be reduced. The impacts will be felt citywide.

The Spokane community has made its priorities clear: residents want and expect strong, accessible library services.

Through a comprehensive strategic planning process conducted by library leadership over the past year, Spokane residents have emphasized their desire for a welcoming and accessible civic space; This includes staff that embody compassion and expertise, access to lifelong learning support, and community opportunities for our youngest residents to our senior citizens. The library built these priorities into their Vision 2030 plan; however, they will need adequate funding to continue to provide these essential services.

Any loss of hours, programs, or resources would be felt across every neighborhood. It would risk eroding the public’s faith not just in the library, but in the City’s ability to deliver on the commitments made to its citizens. The City has a responsibility to uphold the commitment made to voters to ensure that the resources Spokane residents were promised through their levy support actually happen.

The Spokane Public Library Board of Trustees approved a 2026 proposed budget that includes an increased allocation from the City of 15%. The increase makes up for the 5% General Fund cut in 2025, and flat funding in 2023 and 2024. This increase in funding is necessary to sustain operations as we know and expect them, and as our citizens voted to receive. This budget proposal is now in the hands of Spokane City Council.

We urge you to share your appreciation and express support for full funding of the library, to keep our doors open seven days a week and maintain programs for our children, teens, and adults. Share your support with your City Council person and trustee@spokanelibrary.org.

We know Spokane loves its libraries. Our strong, reliable library system is one of the many reasons that make Spokane a great place to live. We must protect this investment to guarantee that Spokane remains a community where learning, opportunity, and connection are available to everyone.

Mari Margil, Gary Stokes, Alexi Castilla and Danielle DeJaegher are all Spokane Public Library Board of Trustees.

This story has been updated to reflect the correct email address in the second to last paragraph.