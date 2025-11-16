Shadle Park Library workshops shows ‘Poetry is for Everyone’

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Poetry isn’t just for the romantics, the literary types or the melancholic. Poetry can be for everyone. American poet Lucille Clifton said, “Poetry is a matter of life, not just a matter of language.”

So whether you fancy yourself a seasoned writer, or you just like to write goofy rhymes in birthday cards sometimes, local poet Sarah Rooney has an upcoming workshop for you called “Poetry for Everyone.”

On Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Shadle Park Library will host a workshop that invites anyone interested in expressing themselves through poetry to swing by.

Rooney prepares prompts, samples and themes for the workshops, but there are no rules. Rooney is interested in creative connection and inspiration, not a checklist of poetry-related tasks. Keeping it open to discovery and whim is part of the design, so as long as people are in a room talking poetry, they’re pretty satisfied.

“You never know what’s going to inspire creativity in another person,” Rooney said. “What I usually do to try to make it accessible to everyone is I create a handout that I give to everyone that has a group of poems that we go through … We read it together and we just talk about what draws us to it, the things that are working, the things that aren’t.”

Rooney is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University’s MFA program, where Rooney learned to use group discussions as small windows of opportunity to take knowledge from the academic world and insert it into casual, organic conversation.

“If someone is like ‘I really like how the pacing of this poem is’ and I’m like, ‘Oh I think part of what’s making that happen is the form, due to it having enjambment,’ and talking about what enjambment is, like it makes the poem kind of flow quickly and almost seem kind of stream of conscious,” Rooney said. “So we kind of talk about things in ways where we’re meeting people where they’re at and also giving them guidance and information to kind of better get them informed about how they can take things that they like that they’re reading and implement it in their writing.”

When it comes to deciding on activities during the workshop, Rooney caters to the room.

“I try to have generative exercises within the workshop where we all can write. Sometimes that’s intimidating for people, so I really touch base with the folks who are in the workshop and say, ‘Hey, you know, we have 20 minutes left. We could read another poem and then write a little later. We could write right now, or we could just do readings and talk about the poems and you can take the prompts home,’” Rooney said.

Rooney has noticed some participants love to have what is called a “body double” to motivate them to write. Body doubling is an increasingly popular technique for people who struggle with procrastination or finishing tasks. Simply being in the presence of another person can provide just enough structure and accountability to help someone start and complete an activity, such as crafting a few lines of a poem.

For others, they don’t like to feel pressured by a time limit. In that case, continuing the discussion and allowing attendees to take the prompts home may better suit the workshop’s needs that day. In Rooney’s perspective, keeping it flexible keeps it accessible.

Rooney is also co-organizer for a local program called Foray for the Arts, which operates with a similar come-as-you-are philosophy but is open to different types of arts, including visual, performance or musical.

The program has been active for nearly two years and happens on a monthly basis with the occasional extra pop-up event here and there. Rooney and co-organizer Greg Bem work with local businesses to host the event, and they in turn encourage attendees to purchase a drink or food item in support of the business.

“We’re open to art in whatever way possible and making it accessible to the community. These events aren’t ticketed … We also make it incredibly welcoming to folks of whatever background, be it someone who has performed a lot, or someone who has absolutely no experience, because we want to give people an avenue to get out there and get that experience,” Rooney said.

Rooney shared a story about one Foray for the Arts performer who brought puppets made out of recycled materials. They did their demonstration at Spark Central, and as a result, were invited to come back and lead workshops on creating and performing with puppets.

“The biggest thing is being flexible, and being open to not having a specific way things need to go. Structure can be good, but having a loose structure is so much better because allowing things to organically become what they’re going to become is so surprising sometimes and beautiful,” Rooney said.

To learn more about the Poetry for Everyone event, visit spokanelibrary.org or call (509) 444-5300.