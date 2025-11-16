This day in history: Davenport Hotel promoted a renovation. Explosion in St. John, Washington, destroyed a third of the business district

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A full page ad made this declaration: “The Grand Old Davenport: It’s the ‘newest’ place in Spokane.”

“Newest” was in quote marks because the Davenport was far from new. It dated from 1914, but the hotel had recently been spiffed up.

An ad in The Spokesman-Review on Nov. 16, 1975 promoted the remodeled Davenport Hotel. It proclaimed: “The Grand Old Davenport: It’s the ‘newest’ place in Spokane.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

“What would Louis Davenport think about all this? We think he’d welcome the return to splendor – and partake in it’s pleasures,” said the ad.

To entice people to check it out, the hotel was offering a “special Grand Tour” on Sunday afternoon, with coffee and sweets provided. The ad also suggested meeting for drinks and a meal at the new “Louie D’s Fine Dining and Watering Establishment,” just off the lobby.

This version of the “new” Davenport would not last long. The hotel closed in 1985. It wasn’t until 2002, that it was truly and thoroughly renewed and restored to its original splendor.

From 1925: An entire block of the St. John business district burned down following an “explosion” in a barber shop.

Gone were the town’s movie theater, dance hall, hotel and men’s furnishing store. This was about one-third of the Palouse farming town’s business district.

The cause of the explosion was not yet clear. It happened in the early morning hours and was discovered at 6 a.m. The volunteer fire department battled the blaze, but its efforts were hampered by a lack of electricity to power the water pumping plant.