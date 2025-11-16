Timothée Chalamet tells Adam Sandler he should have an Oscar

By Brendan Morrow USA Today USA Today

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet are hitting the awards circuit − and the basketball court.

The actors turned out at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles on Nov. 15 for a Vanity Fair event where they chatted about their careers and shot some hoops.

The pairing comes as Sandler and Chalamet are both in the Oscar conversation this season. Sandler is earning acclaim for his role as the manager of George Clooney’s title character in the Netflix drama “Jay Kelly,” while Chalamet is predicted to receive an Oscar nomination for his role in the ping-pong film “Marty Supreme.”

During their sit-down discussion in the high school gymnasium, Chalamet argued that Sandler should have already won an Academy Award while raving about his performances in both “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems.” The “Happy Gilmore” star has never been nominated for an Oscar, despite appearing poised for a nod in 2019 for “Uncut Gems,” the thriller co-directed by the Safdie brothers. Josh Safdie also directed Chalamet in “Marty Supreme.”

“I know it’s not about awards, blah, blah, blah. But you should have a golden man in your hand, because you’re one of the best actors on the planet,” Chalamet told Sandler, according to Vanity Fair.

Chalamet also revealed during the discussion that he wrapped filming on “Dune: Part Three” a few days ago. The star said it’s “moving to me that something as out there” as “Dune” has “taken this personal resonance on for me,” adding that he has “grown up through” shooting the sci-fi trilogy, per a clip shared by the Hollywood Reporter. The third “Dune” film hits theaters in 2026.

But Chalamet and Sandler didn’t just talk about their careers. They also played a game of basketball with fans at the event. The two actors have been spotted playing basketball together before, and they have known each other since they both worked on “Men, Women & Children” in 2014.

The Sandler and Chalamet event was also a full-circle moment after a comedy bit at January’s Golden Globe Awards. In her monologue, host Nikki Glaser joked that Chalamet’s name “sounds like something Adam Sandler would say,” setting up the “Grown Ups” star to say “Chalamet” in a stereotypical Sandler voice.

Sandler later reprised the joke at the Academy Awards in March.

During host Conan O’Brien’s monologue, Sandler capped off an exchange about being underdressed for the event by finding the “A Complete Unknown” actor in the audience and enthusiastically shouting, “Chalamet!”

