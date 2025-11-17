10 under $10 for the weekend of Nov. 21-23

1 Custer’s Christmas Arts and Crafts Show – Over 250 artisans from across the Northwest display and sell their fine art, hand crafts and specialty food. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. Suite 1. Admission: Free.

2 Santa’s Arrival – Santa Claus is coming back to River Park Square for the 2025 holiday season. 3-5 p.m. family activities, 5 p.m. Santa’s arrival and tree lighting. Saturday. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

3 South Hill Super Sample Sale – Twice a year a group of Northwest fashion representatives bring their apparel sample lines to the Moran Prairie Grange and offer them to the public at prices that are least 50-70% off retail. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Moran Prairie Grange, 6030 S. Palouse Highway. Admission: Free.

4 “Train Dreams” – Based on Denis Johnson’s beloved novella, Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 20th Century. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 42 minutes. Showing 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1 p.m. Sunday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $8.

5 Katie Frey: Water and Woodland – A collection of paintings by local artist Katie Frey featuring the paths, homes and habitats of Inland Northwest wildlife. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, through Nov. 29. Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Admission: Free.

6 Community Vegan Potluck – Bring a vegan dish to share with others at this monthly community potluck. 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Admission: Free.

7 ‘Family Dinner’ – The Blue Door Theatre players improvise a family reunion dinner. 7 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free.

8 Gonzaga Dance Student Choreography Showcase – The student choreography class of 2025 performs original works. 7 p.m. Friday. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Local Author Celebration – A celebration of local authors featuring panel discussions, excerpt readings, signings and more. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Community Library Network, 8385 N. Government Way, Hayden. Admission: Free.

10 Find Your Zen: Weekly Group Meditation – A peaceful hour of group meditation for beginners and seasoned meditators alike. 11 a.m. Sundays. The Healing Boutique, 9803 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: $3.