Batch of newly released Amelia Earhart records include her last known communications

U.S. officials released a cluster of sealed government records about the final trip of famed aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared nearly a century ago.

The new documents, published by the U.S. National Archives last week, totaled more than 4,600 pages and came on the heels of President Donald Trump ordering their release this fall.

The renowned female pilot disappeared over the South Pacific on July 2, 1937.

In a Friday statement, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the initial batch of records includes some of Earhart’s final communications. Experts didn’t immediately say the documents will change the public’s understanding of Earhart’s travels, but they paint a more complete picture of her work.

Gabbard explained that the declassified files from the National Security Agency include Earhart’s “last known communications, weather and plane conditions at the time, and potential search locations, as well as subsequent inquiries and theories regarding her disappearance.”

They also include U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard reports, maps and messages “tracing her final flight and the initial search in the immediate days following her disappearance.”

The final communication from Earhart’s airplane, the documents show, took place at 8:43 a.m. on July 2, 1937 , and read: “We are on the line 157 337 wl rept msg we wl rept…”

Other newspaper clippings and memos released also include a Japanese diplomatic message to the U.S. expressing condolences for Earhart’s disappearance. They also show some of “the hoaxes surrounding Miss Earhart’s around-the-world flight,” such as suggestions that she died on Saipan, an island in the Western Pacific.

In addition, the documents include comments from a man who claimed Earhart was buried in Spain; comments from a woman who claimed Earhart was still alive and had communicated with her via telepathy; and government telegrams Earhart had been captured by the Japanese and executed.

Described by the Smithsonian as likely “the most famous female pilot in aviation history,” Earhart became the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean. She disappeared while attempting to become the first person to circumnavigate flying around the world, theoretically after running out of fuel.

“Earhart’s disappearance spawned countless theories involving radio problems, poor communication, navigation or pilot skills, other landing sites, spy missions and imprisonment, and even living quietly in New Jersey or on a rubber plantation in the Philippines,” according to the Smithsonian.

Additional documents about Earhart will be released on the National Archives website on a “rolling basis” as they are declassified, Gabbard said in the release.

On Friday, Sept. 26, Trump ordered his administration to release “all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”

“The release of the Amelia Earhart files will shine light on the disappearance of a beloved American aviator who has been at the center of public inquisition for decades,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.