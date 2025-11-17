Family Owned: Tracy Jewelers celebrates 75 years as third generation of family takes over fine jewelry business

Tracy Jewelers family members Alexi Tracy, left, her dad Sean and aunt Maureen Hansen stand behind the counter of their Spokane Valley store. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

From pubs to plumbing, from salons to service stations, we want to hear about families who work together. Email Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or email Lindsey Treffry at lindseyt@spokesman.com to pitch a business idea.

Mom-and-pop shops still exist. In this series “Family Owned” we want to hear about your family-owned and operated businesses.

Tracy Jewelers, Spokane’s oldest locally owned jewelry store, is celebrating its 75th year in business, and a third generation of the Tracy family is at the helm.

Sean Tracy, grandson of founder Patrick Tracy, said much has changed over the years.

“My grandfather was a watchmaker, and he opened the store on Sprague in 1950,” he recalled. “It was mainly watch and clock repair.”

Sean’s father, Leo Tracy, joined the business in 1972.

“My grandfather sent him to Bulova watchmaking school in New York,” said Sean.

Six years later, Leo bought the business.

“My Aunt Maureen came on to work with my dad, and Grandpa worked with them until he died in 1978.”

Tracy Jewelers provided Sean with his first job.

“I was 15, and I swept floors and glued pearls, adding charms to charm bracelets – they were big at the time.”

After graduating from Central Valley High School, his responsibilities and experience broadened.

“My uncle trained me in jewelry repair,” he recalled. “It was great working for my dad – he taught me about customer service.”

In 1994, Maureen Tracy purchased the store from Leo. She shifted the focus from watchmaking and repair to fine jewelry and bridal sets, eventually moving the store to its current location on North Evergreen.

Sean worked at the business from 1984 to 2000. Then he took a hiatus, working in the hospitality industry and moving to Seattle. He returned to Spokane in 2016, when he learned his aunt wanted to sell the business.

“I thought we’d like to keep it in the family, so I bought it,” he said. “We have two longtime employees who welcomed me and made me feel like I could step right in.”

In addition, Maureen still comes in two days a week.

“She’s a gemologist – one of the highest accredited in the state,” said Sean. “She can grade gems and do appraisals for insurance.”

Still, the leap from jewelry repair to managing a business proved a steep learning curve.

“We went to Chicago on a diamond buy, and I was terrified! I didn’t know how expensive it was to run a business!”

The store specializes in fine jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, and custom and estate jewelry. They also offer jewelry repair, restoration and custom design, all done on-site.

Brands like Verragio and Uneek prove popular, and Marco Bicego is sold exclusively at Tracy Jewelry.

“In the ’70s, we had four watchmakers and no jewelers,” said Sean. “Now we have three jewelers and no watchmakers.”

Previously, designs were carved in wax and then cast – a laborious, time-consuming process. Now, it’s all done on computers.

“CAD design saved my life,” he said.

Technology has even changed the way diamonds are produced. Lab-created diamonds are a hot commodity.

“They can grow a diamond in 30 days,” said Sean. “Some people want the romance of natural diamonds, but young people like the technology.”

Tracy Jewelers has eight employees, including Sean’s daughter, Alexi. She joined the business last month and is poised to lead the family into the next generation.

She loved visiting her dad at the store as a kid – especially since she could try on all the beautiful jewelry. At 31, she decided it was time to engage in the family business.

“I have a lot to learn,” she said. “I’m going to find my own little niche.”

Though the products offered over the years have changed, Sean said the business principles installed by the generations before him remain.

“We offer a great product at a fair price, and we’re known for our customer service.”

Alexi is eager to continue the tradition.

“I’m hoping to take over one day,” she said. “Shopping here is an experience. We’re happy to help you with your big life moments.”

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com.