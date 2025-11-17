Gonzaga big man Graham Ike earns WCC player of the week honors

From staff reports

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike was named West Coast Conference player of the week on Monday after coming up with a pair of 20-point games in two Zags’ victories.

Ike’s only previous WCC player of the week honors came last January.

In last Tuesday’s 90-63 victory over Creighton, the senior big man eclipsed the 2,000-career point mark, and also added 10 rebounds.

In Friday’s 77-65 over Arizona State, Ike was one rebound shy of being the first Zag to record a double-double in the first four games of the season under Mark Few.