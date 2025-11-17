Nancy Mace turns embarrassing airport feud into political war

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Kathleen Parker Washington Post Writers Group

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has made several names for herself – some of which can’t be printed – in part by rejecting the bless-your-heart paradigm of the polite Southern belle in favor of the congresswoman’s apparently more profane personality.

In 1999, she was the first female to graduate from the Citadel’s Corps of Cadets. She was the first female Republican elected to Congress from South Carolina. Polls show her in a dead heat in the Republican gubernatorial primary race with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, a self-made millionaire who served two terms alongside retiring Gov. Henry McMaster.

Evette has been an unfailingly loyal supporter of President Donald Trump – a necessity in this state – whereas Mace has run hot and cold. An Evette political ad, titled “Never Trump Nancy,” features Mace saying she doesn’t believe Trump has a future in the GOP. The ad also says Mace hosted a fundraiser for Republican Trump critic and former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney.

This raises Mace’s status in my eyes, but she has predictably changed her tune on Trump. Though she has called herself “Trump in high heels,” Trump once referred to her as “crazy Nancy Mace.”

Lately, Mace has become a popular villain on social media. She can’t seem to stop immersing herself in embarrassing confrontations and highlighting them against her best interest.

Last month, she became embroiled in a dispute with law enforcement officers at Charleston International Airport. Mace was running late for her flight and called ahead to request officers meet her at her silver BMW upon her arrival and escort her quickly to her gate. A misunderstanding apparently about the color of the car resulted in officers not meeting her and, in a huff not seen since Hurricane Hugo blew through, Mace marched toward the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, where she was stopped.

Video footage shows Mace talking to TSA agents as airport police approach her. Whatever transpired next unleashed a rage in Mace that would get most of us arrested. “Inappropriate and profane” was how the nice officers described her behavior in their reports.

Mace reportedly said the officers were “incompetent,” and “this is no way to treat,” a U.S. representative, paired with an expletive. Mace claimed airport security would never treat Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., this way, which is true because Scott, whose disposition is so sunny Earth has been known to circle him, would never behave as Mace did. Somehow, Mace decided that airport security officers were part of a conspiracy to derail her run for governor.

This is pure paranoia. Sure, we’re talking about South Carolina, where politicians might challenge each other to a duel – but they haven’t been known to recruit airport cops to hassle elected officials.

A befuddled Scott promptly defended airport security officers. Fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina posted his support for Scott on X, while also managing to mention the $40 million he has directed to Charleston County for airport improvements.

Mace fired back, challenging the manhood of both senators and exclaiming that “REAL MEN PROTECT WOMEN.” Then things started getting really weird.

As of a week ago, Mace had posted online more than 100 times in her own defense. She is now talking about a defamation suit against American Airlines and Charleston International Airport for trying to ruin her reputation. In a post on X Wednesday, she even threatened South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is also a candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Though Mace is plainly her own worst enemy, some perspective might be useful. When you’re in the public eye, criticism is part of the bargain. But social media has made random, anonymous verbal mob assaults routine. Insults are especially nasty toward women. You shrug them off, but over time these ambushes accumulate and congeal into something globular and frightening, like an alien occupation of the psyche that taunts and nibbles away at the human host. Without a strong, healthy ego, it’s a short trip to paranoia, self-doubt and emotional dysfunction.

The easiest path for Mace weeks ago was a simple apology that would have won her praise and votes: “I’m sorry, I was out of sorts, please forgive me.” We’re all messes sometimes, and most people will forgive others given half a chance.

Instead, Mace escalated. “They” are trying to take her down, she insists, because she’s working for “YOU.” Mace has no idea how unhinged she sounds to the Piggly Wiggly checkout line.

Honestly, I feel sorry for Mace. She’s solid on some issues I care about – animal welfare, for one – but she has acted out too many times to be seriously considered for governor. Voters see through the drama and recognize Mace for what she is: a public servant of worth and accomplishment, who desperately needs a break from the pressures of public office.