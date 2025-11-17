No. 13 Gonzaga fires on all cylinders in 122-50 rout of Southern Utah

Southern Utah center Isaiah Cottrell (0) Gonzaga forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) and guard Braeden Smith (3) chase after a loose ball during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s final chance to tune things up before a three-game gantlet next week at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas went about as well as Mark Few and company could’ve hoped.

Probably even better.

The 13th-ranked Zags scored the first nine points against Southern Utah and didn’t let up while establishing a 32-point halftime in a 122-50 runaway victory at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga finished just one point shy of matching the Kennel record for most points scored in a single game, but did set another milestone on Monday. The Zags’ margin of victory (72) points was the largest against a Division I opponent, topping the previous mark of 61 set against Denver in 2018.

Three Gonzaga players were in double digits by halftime and Braden Huff led the home team with 22 points in 22 minutes, finishing 11 of 13 from the field. Making his first start at Gonzaga, freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supery scored 16 points to go with seven assists and six steals, falling just one steal shy of Derek Raivio’s McCarthey Athletic Center single-game record.

Fellow freshman Davis Fogle was efficient off the bench, scoring 19 points in 14 minutes, and seniors Graham Ike and Adam Miller each had 13 points.

Saint-Supery and Tyon Grant-Foster were new additions to the starting lineup, replacing senior guard Braeden Smith and junior forward Emmanuel Innocenti.