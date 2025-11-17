On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Champions Classic: Michigan State vs. Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Duke ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Southern at Washington Peacock
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Memphis at San Antonio Peacock
8 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Peacock
Football, college
4 p.m.: Akron at Bowling Green ESPNU
4 p.m.: UMass at Ohio CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Jr. League Championship ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit KSKN
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL
Soccer, men’s international friendly
4 p.m.: United States vs. Uruguay Peacock
5:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Venezuela FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change