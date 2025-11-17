The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
50°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Champions Classic: Michigan State vs. Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Duke ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Southern at Washington Peacock

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Memphis at San Antonio Peacock

8 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Peacock

Football, college

4 p.m.: Akron at Bowling Green ESPNU

4 p.m.: UMass at Ohio CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Jr. League Championship ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit KSKN

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL

Soccer, men’s international friendly

4 p.m.: United States vs. Uruguay Peacock

5:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Venezuela FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change