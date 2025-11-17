Three takeaways: Gonzaga’s new-look starting lineup impresses against Southern Utah

Here are three observations at the buzzer following No. 13 Gonzaga’s 122-50 rout over Southern Utah on Monday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Tweaking the first five

Gonzaga adjusted its starting lineup, inserting freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supery for Braeden Smith and senior Tyon-Grant Foster for wing Emmanuel Innocenti. Saint-Supery and Innocenti joined Graham Ike, Braden Huff and Adam Miller in the first unit.

GU got off to a solid start with its new-look starting five. The Zags scored the game’s first nine points with Grant-Foster contributing a dunk in transition and Saint-Supery hitting a 3-pointer.

When Huff scored on a jump hook with 15 minutes, 48 seconds left, all five starters had cracked the scoring column. Saint Supery finished with 16 points, seven assists and six steals – one shy of Derek Raivio’s record of seven in the Mark Few coaching era. Grant-Foster scored eight points and three boards in 16 minutes. Smith and Innocenti combined for nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

GU intended to use the same starting five – Smith, Miller, Innocenti, Huff and Ike – in the season’s first four games, but an assistant coach mistakenly wrote Grant-Foster’s name in the scorebook instead of Miller in the season opener.

Defense doesn’t rest

The Zags limited Southern Utah to 50 points, the fifth straight GU opponent that has failed to reach 70 points. Likewise, Gonzaga held the Thunderbirds to 29.5% shooting. No GU foe has reached 40% in five games this season.

The Zags’ pressure – and some faulty ballhandling and decision-making by SUU – resulted in 14 first-half turnovers and 23 overall by the visitors from Cedar City. Southern Utah was nearly on a turnover-per-minute pace with 12 miscues in the first 12 minutes and 36 seconds. Zach Bell committed six of those turnovers in eight minutes in the opening half.

Gonzaga also shut down SUU’s 3-point shooting. The Thunderbirds managed just 4 of 25 (16%). Arizona State made 33.3% from distance against GU on Friday, but the previous three opponents hit 14.3, 23.1 and 28.0%.

Easy as 1-2-3

Gonzaga enjoyed its best 3-point shooting game of the young season, hitting 8 of 14 attempts (57.1%). Saint-Supery nailed all three of his attempts and Adam Miller connected on 2 of 5.

Southern Utah has struggled early on this season defending the 3-point arc. The Thunderbirds entered the contest yielding 41.8% on 3s, ranking No. 352 out of 361 D-I teams.

Prior to Monday, GU’s best percentage from deep was 33.3% vs. Creighton. The Zags entered Monday’s game at 30.4% as a team.