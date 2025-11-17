UW student who shot, injured WSU football player after a fight sentenced to 3 months in jail

A judge sentenced a University of Washington student to three months in jail for shooting and injuring a Washington State University football player this fall.

Jakori Buchanan, 20, shot WSU’s redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Sone Falealo, after a party at an off-campus apartment in September. Buchanan’s attorney, Ronnie Rae, claimed the shooting was in self-defense following a fight that involved the use of racial slurs.

All were partying at the Aspen Heights Apartments at 3125 NW Cottonwood Lane, according to court records, until a woman said Buchanan punched her in the chest. Buchanan, his friends, Falealo and his friends all attempted to intervene.

Video of the incident provided by Rae depicts arguing and racial slurs on a crowded porch before a fight ensues. Buchanan appears to run away as his cousin Marque Madden is attacked by a few people while on the ground of the sidewalk and parking lot. Buchanan then returns to intervene and appears to pull a gun on Falealo, according to the video. Buchanan shoots Falealo as he falls backward. Falealo also falls to the ground, screaming in pain and the video ends.

Falealo was injured but it was not life-threatening, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review. He is now back with the team and is suiting up for games.

Buchanan was arrested in the Seattle area two days after the shooting. He was charged with second-degree assault but pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, according to court records. After three months in jail, Buchanan will spend a year in community custody.