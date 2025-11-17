Woman dies in weekend Spokane Valley crash

A woman was struck by a car and died Friday while crossing Sullivan Road road in Spokane Valley.

According to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Seth Schrammeck was traveling south on North Sullivan Road when it hit a woman crossing the street near Broadway Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene between 6-7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Initial information obtained by deputies indicates impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Schrammeck also had two children in the car at the time, the sheriff’s office said. They were unharmed.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim at a later date.