Keanu Reeves writes heartfelt thanks to agents after his ‘John Wick’ Rolex watch is recovered in Chile

By Richard Winton Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — When thieves break into John Wick’s home, mayhem and retribution ensue. But thefts from the home of Keanu Reeves, the featured actor in that movie franchise, have led to law enforcement’s return of his valuables followed by a polite, personally penned thank you note from the film star.

It turns out that Reeves, 61, was among the victims of a ring of foreign nationals who travel to the United States burglarizing homes in affluent neighborhoods before returning home with a haul of expensive wares.

Reeves’ home was burglarized sometime in 2023 and the thieves made off with millions of dollars in items. Among the stolen goods were six valuable watches, including one from the set of “John Wick” with an inscription on the back, according to the FBI.

Earlier this year, special investigators in Chile — where some theft rings have originated — targeted a gang in eastern Santiago believed to be behind residential burglaries and occasional home invasions. In a joint operation between the FBI and Chilean police, authorities served search warrants at the homes of suspected theft ring members and recovered property belonging to Reeves and another person.

Reeves received back six watches valued at approximately $125,000 in August during a meeting in New York with law enforcement after identifying the watches from photos. But in many ways, because of their attachments, they had far greater value to the star.

Reeves provided a handwritten letter to the FBI, offering “profound gratitude and appreciation,” thanking all parties involved, “to include the LAPD, the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the FBI’s Legal Attaché Office in Santiago, Chile, Policia de Investigaciones (PDI), and Fiscalìa de Chile (Chilean National Prosecutor’s Office).

“Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism and cross-border cooperation. My warmest regards, Keanu.”

Officials say Reeves’ home and the other man whose property was recovered were victims of South American theft rings, which FBI investigators say have targeted homes throughout the United States.

Over the last several years, Southern California communities have become a favorite target. Chilean police returned the stolen items during a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in July.

During the investigation, law enforcement sources confirmed Chilean police recovered a cellphone containing a photo taken in the United States. The image features the John Wick Submariner, a gun, and the actor’s driving license, suggesting it was taken during the burglary.

The theft groups have targeted celebrities’ and professional athletes’ homes and have since expanded into complex overnight break-ins of jewelry stores and high-end retailers. Chilean gangs are known to conduct surveillance and use technical tools to commit their thefts. The burglary tourists from South America even received assistance from a fake car rental business that not only provided them with high-end vehicles to slip into well-heeled areas undetected, but also identified target areas and fenced their merchandise, according to the FBI.

“This case is a perfect example of the excellent international cooperation we enjoy with our Chilean counterparts and our local partners at Los Angeles Police Department,” said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

Shortly after Reeves got his watches back, the international law enforcement team met with another victim, Eric Lorscheider, whose then-L.A. home was burglarized March 31, 2023.

During the burglary, the South American theft gang made off with dozens of items of jewelry, including a class ring from his alma mater, Duke University. Additional items that Lorscheider, who has since moved out of the state, had from his time serving in the Marine Corps were stolen and have not been recovered.

“This case underscores how crime today knows no borders, and how vital our international partnerships are in bringing justice to victims here in Los Angeles,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, adding, “it sends a strong message that organized theft groups will be pursued wherever they operate.”

While the FBI and LAPD have not placed a value on the Reeves 2023 burglary, Chile’s top law enforcement officials estimate the loss to be in the millions.

“This operation demonstrates our institution’s ongoing commitment to the pursuit of transnational organized crime,” Eduardo Cerna Lozano, director general of the Policía de Investigaciones de Chile, said in a statement. “International cooperation is key to confronting these types of threats that recognize no borders.”

Investigators say the thieves often use the parcel post or couriers to send their ill-gotten gains back to Chile. They exploit a visa system that critics charge makes it too easy for Chileans to enter the country as tourists without any verification of their background in their own country. Once in the United States, police say, they plan heists and sometimes fence the loot before dispatching their earnings back home.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton cautioned that it’s difficult to know for certain how many robberies can be attributed to foreign burglars. Still, he said, evidence indicates they are behind scores of break-ins.