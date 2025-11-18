Northern Quest crowd will ‘Surrender’ to Cheap Trick

From staff reports

Cheap Trick will be bringing its slew of classic hits to Spokane.

Formed in Illinois in the early 70s, within just a few years the rock band had its first international hits and a triple-platinum live album in the form of “Cheap Trick at Budokan” in 1978.

Cheap Trick has provided classic rock and power pop hits like “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me,” “The Flame,” “Mighty Wings” and many more.

The band was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and continues to perform consistently, having done so over 5,000 times since their formation. They have also sold over 20 million records and counting.

Tickets for the Friday concert at Northern Quest Resort and Casino start at $69.29 and can be purchased through the venue website.