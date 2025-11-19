Body recovered from Spokane River

The body of a 42-year-old man who ran from police officers and jumped into the Spokane River over the weekend was recovered, according to a Spokane Tribal Police’s Facebook post on Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was wanted on several warrants before he entered the river and disappeared under the water on Sunday evening near Wellpinit, according to a previous police news release.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office dive team helped locate the man’s body, but police did not say where the body was recovered.

Spokane Tribal Police could not be reached for comment.