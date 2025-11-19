Gonzaga signs German combo guard Jack Kayil, the third member of 2026 recruiting class

Gonzaga officially added German combo guard Jack Kayil to its recruiting class on Wednesday, meaning all three players who previously committed to Mark Few’s program have now signed binding agreements with the Zags.

Kayil joined four-star center Sam Funches and four-star wing Luca Foster in signing with the Zags, who have built a recruiting class that is considered among the top 15 in the country, according to ESPN.

A native of Berlin, Kayil is also labeled a four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports.com. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard is currently getting valuable professional experience while playing for Alba Berlin, which competes in Germany’s top basketball league, the Bundesliga.

Upon committing to Gonzaga in October, Kayil indicated he would keep his options open at the end of his season in Europe and did not shut down the possibility of entering the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to EuroBasket.com, Kayil is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 52% on 2-pointers and 40% on 3-pointers in Bundesliga play. He is also averaging 13 ppg, 2.5 apg and 2.0 rpg in two German BBL Cup games, and averaging 4.3 ppg, 2.8 apg and 2.0 rpg in four Basketball Champions League appearances.

Kayil averaged 11.1 ppg and 6.6 apg for Germany during the FIBA U-19 World Cup, guiding the team to a silver medal. He registered 13 points and five assists in a gold-medal game loss to the United States team coached by former GU assistant Tommy Lloyd.

During the 2024-25 club season, Kayil averaged 7.7 ppg, 2.8 apg and 2.2 rpg playing for KK Mega Basket, a team based in Belgrade, Serbia, that competes in the country’s ABA League. He shot 39% from the field, 35% from the 3-point line and 88% from the free throw line at KK Mega Basket.