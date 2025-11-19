Hughes’ third-period goal lifts Spokane Chiefs over visiting Regina

From staff reports

A third-period insurance goal from Ethan Hughes turned out to be the game-winner for the Spokane Chiefs, who fended off Regina on Wednesday night for a 3-2 win at the Arena.

Hughes collected a well-placed backwards pass from Rhett Sather midway through the final period, then maneuvered up close and slipped a shot past Regina keeper Marek Schlenker while hopping the crease. Hughes’ goal, his third of the year, put the Chiefs (11-10-0-0) ahead 3-1.

Caden Brown scored his 16th goal of the season for Regina (9-10-2-1) with 40 seconds remaining.

Gavin Burcar opened the scoring at the 8:32 mark and Nolan Saunderson added another goal for the Chiefs about three minutes later to make it 2-0. The Pats got on the board early in the third on a goal from Keets Fawcett.

The teams both had 28 shots on goal. Chiefs goalkeeper Linus Vieillard made 25 saves. Spokane’s Cohen Harris assisted on each of the first two goals.