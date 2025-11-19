Israel hits sites in southern Lebanon as tensions with Hezbollah rise

Palestinian rescue men search for body remains amid destruction at the site where an Israeli air raid hit in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh in southern Lebanon, on Nov. 19, 2025. Thirteen people were killed and several others were wounded in the strike, the Lebanese Health Ministry. The Israeli military said that it struck militants who it said were operating in a training compound in the crowded Ain al-Hilweh camp. (Marwan Naamani/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS)

dpa

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s military said it struck buildings in southern Lebanon on Wednesday after warning residents in two villages to evacuate ahead of attacks on Hezbollah sites.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA confirmed two airstrikes in separate villages. No casualties were immediately reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote earlier on social media that “Hezbollah military infrastructure” in the villages of Deir Kifa and Shehour would be targeted.

The post listed buildings the military said were used by Hezbollah as well as adjacent homes, warning in Arabic that remaining nearby “endangers your lives.”

The IDF said the strikes were launched in response to the Iran-backed group’s “prohibited attempts to reestablish itself in the area.”

A similar alert from the Israeli military about two weeks ago triggered panic in several southern Lebanese towns.

The attacks have fuelled fears among many Lebanese that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could reignite.

Israel and its ally the United States have been pressing for Hezbollah’s full disarmament. A truce has been in place since November last year, but Israel accuses Hezbollah of rearming and continues near-daily attacks.

Late Tuesday, the Israeli army said it struck “terrorist elements” operating in a training compound affiliated with Palestinian militant group Hamas in Lebanon.

But Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israel hit the country’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ain al-Hilweh. At least 13 people were killed and others wounded, the ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday, before the latest airstrikes, Israel said it killed a Hezbollah member in the southern Lebanese town of at-Tiri.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed one death in an attack on a vehicle and said 11 others were injured. Local media reports said some of the injured were schoolchildren whose bus was passing near the vehicle at the time of the drone strike.

The accounts could not be independently verified.