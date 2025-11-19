JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank subpoenaed to release Epstein records

By Arno Schütze bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG have been asked to share the financial records of Jeffrey Epstein amid a Congressional committee’s investigation into the late financier and convicted sex trafficker.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas to both banks, according to a statement Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank “takes its legal obligations seriously, including appropriately responding to authorized investigations and proceedings,” said a spokesperson for the lender. JPMorgan declined to comment.

The request comes as a Congressional push for the Justice Department to release its files on Epstein is about to become law. Epstein spent decades cultivating ties to elite figures around the world and a raft of prominent financiers, entrepreneurs, politicians and even royals have now been tainted by their association with the convicted pedophile.

Legislation to compel the DOJ to release its files overwhelmingly passed the House on Tuesday, and the Senate agreed unanimously that the bill would be passed without further action once it arrives there. President Donald Trump has said he’ll sign it.

Epstein was a client at JPMorgan until 2013 and a customer of Deutsche Bank until 2018, Bloomberg previously reported. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida charges, including procurement of minors to engage in prostitution. He was facing federal charges of trafficking underage girls when he was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty. Authorities said that Epstein committed suicide.

Both banks were accused by Epstein’s victims of ignoring red flags in order to profit from his business. In 2023, Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit in which victims accused the bank of facilitating Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. JPMorgan settled a similar case for $290 million that year.