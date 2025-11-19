Letters for Wednesday, Nov. 19

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Snake River dam debate deserves science, not fear

The guest opinion (“Clean power and abundant salmon – both are possible”) leans on an alarming salmon-extinction narrative that collapses under basic scrutiny. The authors warn about “lobbying” but fail to disclose that the National Wildlife Federation, whose policy director co-wrote the piece, is a named plaintiff suing to restrict dam operations. Readers deserve that context.

Here’s what they don’t say: NOAA Fisheries, the agency responsible for salmon recovery, found that the lower Snake River dams are not the primary driver of salmon declines. These dams have advanced passage systems, with juvenile survival above 95% dam-to-dam, meeting or exceeding federal standards for Chinook and steelhead.

If dams were “driving extinction,” undammed rivers would be thriving. They aren’t. Idaho’s free-flowing Salmon River routinely reaches higher summer temperatures than the Snake, even with no dams. Warm water kills fish. The lower Snake doesn’t create heat; it moderates it. NOAA and PNNL both confirm the dams act as a thermal buffer, not a thermal barrier.

Most salmon mortality occurs in the ocean due to climate cycles, predators and shifting food webs. Adult returns at Bonneville and Lower Granite have tripled or quadrupled compared to historical baselines, supported by billions invested in habitat, hatcheries and modern fish-passage funded by Northwest ratepayers.

Weaponizing “extinction” rhetoric to justify dismantling carbon-free hydropower – which keeps lights on, protects lives during extreme weather and serves 750,000 homes – would hurt communities and increase emissions. The Northwest deserves solutions grounded in science, not litigation-driven fear.

Chelsea Martin

Spokane Valley

Baumgartner doesn’t represent his constituents

I need to understand how Michael Baumgartner believes he represents his constituents in Eastern Washington. We just had a government shutdown because the Democratic senators would not vote for a bill that doesn’t include health care credits to allow millions of families, including his constituents, to have health insurance. With the expiration of the ACA tax credits, insurance premiums are set to rise, even doubling and tripling in cost beginning next year. Many families will have to go uninsured and face the loss of medical care or face bankruptcy to get the care. People will die. And Baumgartner says, “I’m relieved that this pointless D.C. drama is finally over and families across Eastern Washington can breathe a sigh of relief.”

That sigh of relief may just be exasperation and frustration that they are being ignored in favor of tax cuts for the wealthy. I look at Rep. Baumgartner sitting in the front row of his parish with his sweet little family and wonder how he would feel if his children were denied health care coverage. What a hypocrite!

Keith Hegg

Spokane

Elimination of bus service in Peaceful Valley Neighborhood

Having a bus means a lot to us! STA, please stay!

We need to retain bus service to the historic Peaceful Valley Neighborhood. We live in a valley! Any route out of it requires extraordinary mobility. Any route out is uphill and a formidable walk.

We have an aging population. Our Spruce Street stairway to Browne’s Addition has been closed for two years.

There is a plan to develop 30 living units at the west end of our neighborhood. It will be important to have established bus service so the new residents will have a public transportation option. STA’s current proposal for Route 20 is to exclusively chose the Riverside Avenue route to and from SFCC. Browne’s Addition already has Central Line bus service, which provides them additional bus options to the whole city.

Why not choose to retain the Peaceful Valley route?

Bill Forman

Chair, Peaceful Valley Neighborhood Council