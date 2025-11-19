7th District Representatives to open district office in Okanogan County

Representatives from northeast Washington’s 7th Legislative District are opening a district office in Tonasket next week.

Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, and Andrew Engell, R-Colville, announced the new district office earlier this week, stating they hope to serve constituents’ concerns and questions. This is the first district office for both.

“The idea really came about because our district is the largest, most rural district in the state. It’s actually larger than nine U.S. states,” Abell said. “So with a district that large, our belief was that it was really important to have a brick-and-mortar presence somewhere in the district and somewhere where we don’t live.”

Engell said they initially considered two offices, one in either Omak or Tonasket and another in Colville. However, with an annual budget of $9,000, they decided they needed to find a balance between costs, access and functionality.

“We found a great location for an affordable price,” Engell said. “It has this little sign on the front that says, ‘All roads lead to Tonasket.’ It’s right on the Main Street so I think it’s going to be a great little location.”

Abell added they wanted the office located somewhere other than Colville, where most previous district offices have been.

“This is part of my ongoing commitment to the western half of the district, to make sure that we are there regularly, that we’re listening to people,” Abell said. “With Colville, it’s where Andrew lives, so I think Colville is already pretty well taken care of.

“I really want to make sure that we’re listening and talking to folks who live in Okanogan and Douglas (counties),” he said.

Abell said they plan to hold events or town halls where constituents can stop by to discuss issues, such as agriculture, affordability and tax burdens.

“This is a lot about what we hear in other areas of the district. And you know, I would hope that we’re going to hear from folks on those issues when they come and visit us in the district office,” he said.

Engell, who worked for former Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in her Colville office for eight years, said having a physical location can help remove barriers and build trust between constituents and legislators. He added that the office will also serve residents without internet access.

“They might look in the window, and you look friendly on the other side, and so they might walk in, and you find out they’ve got an issue that we can help with,” Engell said.

Located at 215 N. Whitcomb Ave., the new district office will be having a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Both representatives will be present. Afterward, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, staffed by their legislative assistants.

The district office will close during the first two months of the 2026 legislative session and reopen in mid-March. The legislative session begins Jan. 12.