Oregon routs winless Washington State women’s basketball 86-59

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Oregon continued its unblemished start to the season while Washington State is still searching for its first win.

The Ducks built a commanding lead in the second quarter and cruised past the Cougars 86-59 on Wednesday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum.

Oregon (5-0) led 35-22 at the half and stayed comfortably ahead of its former Pac-12 rival throughout the second half as WSU (0-5) struggled to match the Ducks’ hot shooting.

Freshman forward Malia Ruud led WSU with 19 points, and sophomore guard Charlotte Abraham contributed 14 points. Guard Katie Fiso and forward Mia Jacobs scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, for Oregon, which shot 50% from the field and 11 of 24 (45.8%) from 3-point range.

WSU shot 37.9% from the floor and 7 of 26 (26.9%) on 3s. The Cougars were also outrebounded 45-26.

The Cougs are in the midst of their worst start to a season since they opened the 2010-11 campaign with five straight losses.