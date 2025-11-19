Pack your bags: REI brings back travel experiences for its members

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times

REI Co-op is returning to its roots of offering experiences by introducing a new benefit to its members Wednesday: trips planned through a tour operator to domestic and global travel destinations.

The Issaquah-based outdoor retailer has partnered with Intrepid Travel, which refers to itself as the world’s largest adventure travel company,” to create two collections of trips: REI Exclusive and REI Recommended. They’ll go live in January, according to a news release.

The co-op had retired its international experiences in 2021, then phased out all tour offerings earlier this year. The end of its Experiences division coincides with the layoffs of 180 full-time and 248 part-time workers.

“Experiences served 40,000 customers in 2024 – less than 0.4% of all co-op customers – and costs significantly more to run than it brings in,” former President and CEO Eric Artz wrote in a January message to employees. “When we look at the all-up costs of running this business, including costs like marketing and technology, we are losing millions of dollars every year and subsidizing Experiences with profits from other parts of the business.”

REI had previously struggled to make a profit from its Experiences leg, which operated over four decades. In recent years, the co-op has also had to weather blows like competition and falling sales.

But Susan Viscon, REI’s chief new ventures and impact officer, said Monday: “We did hear from members, really, that they loved those trips.”

And in June, a listening session with co-op members yielded a common theme: They wanted adventure travel, both domestically and internationally, Viscon said in a phone interview.

The idea has been in the works since then.

In choosing Intrepid, REI particularly appreciated its presence on almost every continent except Antarctica, Viscon said.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the travel company also has an office in Seattle.

Through the REI Exclusive collection, travelers can choose from 28 itineraries, including climbing to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal or trekking Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. If those countries are too far-flung, they can stay closer to home with U.S. trips like hiking in Sedona, Ariz., or backpacking in California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

These guided trips, which run between three days and two weeks, can only be reserved through REI’s website. Co-op members and their travel buddies get 15% off their bookings.

Meanwhile, the REI Recommended collection includes 58 itinerary options – as short as four days and as long as 15 days – in 32 countries, which can be booked through the co-op and Intrepid. REI members who reserve these trips get a voucher for 20% off co-op gear and apparel.

“There will be a limited range of departures and spots on each of the trips,” said Leigh Barnes, president of the Americas at Intrepid Travel, in a phone interview Monday. “They’re all small groups.”

He expects a number of the experiences to sell out. The co-op and Intrepid plan to expand both collections in the future.

REI encourages travelers to talk to store staff for advice.

With around 25 million members, REI is considered the biggest consumer co-op in the U.S. A lifetime membership is $30.

Last year, the co-op made over $3.5 billion in revenue – a 6% drop year over year. It reported a net loss of around $156 million.

“The last few years have been challenging, not just for REI but for the greater outdoor industry,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO of REI, in a statement when the financial results were published. “And yet I remain hopeful.