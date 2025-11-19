Spokane County donates $100,000 to Second Harvest, challenging other local governments to match

Spokane County officials want to ensure local residents have food on the table this holiday season, and are challenging other local governments to join them in the effort.

The Spokane County Commission voted unanimously Monday to gift $100,000 to regional food bank linchpin Second Harvest, affectionately referred to as the “food banks for food banks.” The nonprofit assists more than 200 food banks and social services across 26 counties, distributing more than 35.5 million pounds last year alone.

“No one in our community should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from – especially during the holidays,” Commission Chair Mary Kuney said in a written statement. “This funding reflects our commitment to helping more families in need enjoy a nutritious meal this Thanksgiving.”

The large gift comes as food security is top of mind for more than 85,000 Spokane County residents who saw their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits halted during the federal government shutdown, and are now at risk of losing that assistance entirely.

The end of the government shutdown brought with it a postponed deadline for states to implement a range of changes to the requirements to receive federal assistance included in President Donald Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill,” as reported Monday by Newsweek.

More than 4 million Americans of the roughly 42 million who rely on the program will lose their benefits entirely, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

Local and state governments, business owners, food banks and residents have attempted to pick up the slack thus far. Governor Bob Ferguson implemented weekly $2.2 million payments to backfill the hole left by the federal government shutdown, and several Spokane eateries, caterers and grocery stores began providing discounted or free food as it dragged on.

Local food banks also saw a surge in public support, like the gift from Spokane County. In a news release detailing the gift, the commissioners called on residents to continue that support by donating or volunteering their time throughout the holiday season.

Second Harvest CEO Jason Clark said in a written statement the gift will greatly bolster the organization’s efforts, and thanked the county for the support.

“This kind of support goes straight to work,” Clark said. “It means more food in our warehouse, more variety for local pantries, and more families able to put meals on the table.”