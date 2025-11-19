Spokane Valley City Council forgoes property tax increase for 17th consecutive year

The Spokane Valley City Council unanimously voted Tuesday not to raise property taxes in the city. Again.

This is the 17th consecutive year Spokane Valley has not increased property taxes. Washington allows city councils to raise them by up to 1% every year. Increasing more requires a vote of the people.

“I think especially now, people don’t need additional money put on their plates because they’re already struggling,” Mayor Pam Haley said before the council meeting on Tuesday.

By not collecting the state-allowed property tax increase for 17 years, Valley residents have saved around $9.8 million, said city Finance Director Chelsie Walls.

The city likely will approve its budget in December.

“I’m very happy with this,” Councilwoman Jessica Yaeger said.

Yaeger said she is proud to be a part of a city council that has not acted independently to raise taxes.

Earlier this year, 59% of Spokane Valley residents voted for a 0.1% sales tax increase to fund more law enforcement equipment and deputies. The city estimates the new tax will raise at least $2.6 million in 2026.

The increase will bring the total sales tax up to 9% in Spokane Valley. According to the city, around 48% of sales tax is paid by people visiting the city, not residents.

Spokane Valley receives less than 8% of the total property taxes collected in Spokane Valley. Around 22% of property tax money goes to the state for schools, 36% goes to Central Valley School District, 24% goes to Spokane Valley Fire District, 7% goes to Spokane County and 3% goes to the Spokane County Library.