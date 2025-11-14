The best nonalcoholic red wines for holiday meals

By Allison Robicelli Washington Post

Though nonalcoholic wines aren’t a new invention, good ones are. The first one I tasted, more than 20 years ago at a Thanksgiving dinner, was little more than dark grape juice in a fancy bottle, and while I was happy to have something a bit more sophisticated to sip at dinner, it was more about fitting in than outright enjoyment. It also felt like a shame to pair good food with not-so-good wine – especially on the one holiday that’s specifically all about the food – but still, it was better than drinking soda.

That’s no longer the case, especially where red wine is concerned. Technology has improved, and it’s now possible to strip the alcohol from wine without decimating body, color and all the distinct characteristics that make reds so special in the first place. Now there are so many choices, including sophisticated cabernets and fruity blends, it’s genuinely hard to know where to start. We’re well past the “any choice is a good choice” era and deep into the “which of these fifty great choices is the best?” problem.

And the audience has changed, too. Nonalcoholic wine is no longer just for those in recovery. It’s for anyone who loves the ritual and flavor of wine but not the buzz – or the hangover. Hosts who would like everyone to feel included, people taking a night off, sober-curious types who want something nice in their glass. Turns out you don’t need alcohol to enjoy the swirl, the clink, or that first deep sip of something dark and delicious.

But with the abundance, it’s easy to get lost in marketing and pretty labels. We wanted to know what really holds up. So we assembled a blind taste panel – a mix of drinkers across the spectrum: ones taking a break, newcomers to the NA scene, and longtime sober folks. The mission: to find truly fantastic nonalcoholic reds that will pair well with a holiday meal – or any time you want a glass of wine but not the alcohol.

Chavin Zéro Cabernet Merlot

This French import swept the floor, with every member of our panel picking it as their absolute favorite. It’s bold and refined, with a velvety texture, and layers of rich plum, cherry and warm spice. Our panel loved its balance, calling it “pleasantly dry,” with the sort of big, jammy fruit flavors “you get excited to drink.”

Chavin Zéro Pinot Noir

Our panel dubbed this one “very close to the real thing.” It skips the heavy fruitiness common in NA wines, delivering the bright acidity and freshness pinot fans crave. With aromas of strawberry and red currant, and a surprisingly complex mouthfeel, tasters described it as “tannic, fresh and tart,” with “great flavor – you can taste the skins.”

Oddbird Grenache Syrah Mourvèdre

Wow, what a wine – bursting with big berry flavor and tart cherry pucker, plus a touch of tannin and pleasant dryness. Every taster agreed they’d happily drink this at a dinner party, imbibers and abstainers alike.

St. Viviana Cabernet Sauvignon

This cab impressed us with its full-bodied heft. Juicy black cherry and currant lead the way, finishing dry and assertive. Tasters noted a “cranberry aroma,” and one compared its sharpness to “the first lick of a Warhead.” A bold, bracing NA red.

Luminara Cabernet Sauvignon

Aromatically rich and complex, this wine wowed the panel with warm, buttery notes and ripe blackberry. One taster called it “the taste of New Year’s Eve,” while another said “cran-apple – tastes like the holidays.” With hints of almond and brown sugar cookie, this bottle was made for cozy nights.

Missing Thorn Red Blend

This red blend delivers serious flavor – full-bodied and juicy without tipping into syrupy. Tasters loved its chewy, “fruit-leather” texture and surprising depth. One described it as “tannic – sour apple, lemon, leathery, complex.” Sweet on the surface, layered underneath.

Fre Red Blend

Today’s Fre tastes like a respectable house red and bears little resemblance to what the brand produced 20 years ago. While it opens with brown sugar and jammy fruit, it redeems itself with real texture and tannic weight. Hints of tart cherry and grape skin give it a satisfyingly dry finish. A crowd-pleasing, highly accessible bottle that sets a high bar for affordable NA wine.

Jøyus Cabernet Sauvignon

Playful and fruit-forward, this cabernet sauvignon impressed for its balance. Tasters picked up notes of licorice and “tart cherry candy.” It mimics a dry red while staying soft and easy-drinking – sweet enough to satisfy without crossing into cloying. A reliable, enjoyable pour for any occasion.