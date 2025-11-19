University of Washington pumps $10 million donation into AI

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times

The University of Washington unveiled its new initiative Tuesday to spearhead the college’s approach to artificial intelligence.

The initiative, AI@UW, was made possible in part through a $10 million donation by Charles and Lisa Simonyi, a husband-wife pair of philanthropists, according to a news release shared with the Seattle Times.

Charles Simonyi is a software architect based in Medina who pioneered integral Microsoft software like Excel and Word.

“It is a foundational investment that will help ensure artificial intelligence is developed and applied responsibly – serving humanity and advancing knowledge in ways that reflect our shared values,” said university President Robert J. Jones in a statement.

Noah Smith, the university’s Amazon professor of machine learning, will lead the initiative as the vice provost for artificial intelligence.

“I want (UW) to be a model for how universities can responsibly and creatively adapt to this new AI age that we’re in,” he said Monday in a phone interview.

Smith said a centralized initiative like AI@UW is key. The University of Washington is joining the “first wave” of academic institutions focused on AI, which include Brown University and Arizona State University, Smith said.

Soon, he aims to create a SEED-AI grant program, which will fund projects tied to AI usage in learning and teaching across disciplines.

He also wants to integrate AI literacy into the curriculum. Smith envisions coursework starting with undergraduates that explains what AI is and what to consider when making decisions around AI development and use. He depicts that idea as a long-term project.

The Charles and Lisa Simonyi Launch Fund for Artificial Intelligence will also establish an AI governance committee, along with scholarships for students and investments in computing resources and equipment, according to the news release.

“With this generous gift from Charles and Lisa Simonyi, we will further position the UW as a model for how universities can responsibly and creatively adapt to the age of AI across education, research, administration and governance, university Provost Tricia Serio said in a statement.

Smith will serve as the inaugural Charles and Lisa Simonyi Endowed Chair for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies – pending approval from the Board of Regents. Before working at UW for a decade, Smith was on the faculty at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.