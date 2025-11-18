Vanity Fair catches flak for all-male Hollywood Issue

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

This year’s covers of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue is all about the boys club, as readers wonder where the women have gone.

Though female author Ottessa Moshfegh penned the cover story for the 32nd annual issue – “Let’s Hear It For the Boys!: Our New Class of Leading Men” – the covers showcase all millennial males.

Jeremy Allen White, ASAP Rocky, Glen Powell, LaKeith Stanfield and Callum Turner are on one cover, while the second features all Brits – Riz Ahmed, Jonathan Bailey, Harris Dickinson and Andrew Garfield.

The third features a handsome trio, with Irish actor Paul Mescal on one side of “Sinners” star and Emmy nominee Michael B. Jordan, and Oscar nom Austin Butler on the other.

The Condé Nast-owned magazine dedicated an Instagram post to each cover, with users quirking their brows at the notable absence of female figures.

“Wait it’s all guys this year? Oh ok,” one person commented on the post for the first cover.

“What about the leading women?” another remarked on the second.

One deadpanned, “Love that the Hollywood issue is all men. Classic.”

A fourth person called out that not only are the covers lacking women, they also don’t feature any Latin actors.

Both Powell and Bailey were previously featured on the cover of 2024’s Hollywood Issue, which, by comparison, also starred Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Dev Patel and Blackpink’s Lisa.

The latest Hollywood Issue comes after signature staffers lost their jobs in the summer, as Vogue’s former creative editorial director Mark Guiducci took over as Vanity Fair’s global editorial director and decided to enact a “new editorial strategy.”