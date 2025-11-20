Annual Big Day of Giving will come to the NorthTown Mall on Friday, over 40 community organizations fundraising and giving back

The largest fundraising event for 40-some nonprofits, community organizations and small businesses is again coming to the NorthTown Mall on Friday.

Big Day of Giving is hosted by Shades of Motherhood Network in an effort to fundraise and build community.

“This is really important, because a lot of programs have lost funding to different cuts, and our community is coming together and fighting and saying, ‘No, we’re not going to give up these programs that we know are working and really have been there for so many people,’ ” said Stephaine Courtney, executive director for Shades of Motherhood.

At the function, each organization will have tables dedicated to their cause looking to showcase the work they do in the community. Vendors will sell food and other goods; local musicians will perform at the event.

Shades of Motherhood will distribute free food baskets with ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner.

There are also a three different community drives at the event: one for canned goods collected by Refugee and Immigrant Connections Spokane, another for purses, wallets and hygiene items collected by Talesha and a third for new and gently used shoes collected by Sole Aim.

The event is free with no ticket required. It takes place at the Health and Wellness District in the NorthTown Mall at 4750 N. Division St. The event lasts from 3 to 8 p.m.