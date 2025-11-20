Brandon Lake brings Christian worship to Spokane Arena

From staff reports

Christian worship singer-songwriter Brandon Lake is coming to the Spokane Arena for a sold-out show this weekend.

The son of a pastor, Lake crowdfunded his debut album, “Closer,” in 2016 before signing with Bethel Music in 2019. He has since released a total of 5 records, including his latest, “King of Hearts,” in June.

Lake has released songs like “Gratitude,” “That’s Who I Praise” and “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Jelly Roll. He has also worked with other artists like Thomas Rhett, Phil Wickham and Brooke Ligertwood.

Lake has won five Grammy Awards as well as multiple GMA Dove Awards, Billboard Music Awards and more.

Lake will perform a sold-out show Sunday at the Arena.