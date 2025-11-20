COP30 host Brazil urges unity as climate summit deadlocked over fossil fuels

Young indigenous people from various continents perform during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Anderson Coelho (Reuters)

By Sudarshan Varadhan, Kate Abnett and William James Reuters

BELEM, Brazil – Brazil, host of the COP30 conference, urged countries to unite for a deal to strengthen international climate efforts on Friday, as the summit drifted past its scheduled end with nations deadlocked over whether the accord should set the world on a clearer path away from fossil fuels.

Brazil has cast the summit as a make-or-break moment for international cooperation on climate action, urging countries to overcome their differences and send a message that concerted global action is the best way forward.

“This cannot be an agenda that divides us,” COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago told delegates in a public plenary session before releasing them for further negotiations.

“We must reach an agreement between us.”

However, the rift over the future of oil, gas and coal underscored the difficulties of landing a consensus agreement at the annual conference, a perennial test of global resolve to avert the worst impacts of global warming.

A draft text for a deal, released by Brazil before dawn, contained no reference to fossil fuels, dropping entirely a range of options on the subject that had been included in an earlier version.

Scores of countries, including major oil and gas producer nations, had called the options unacceptable, while some 80 governments had come out in support of them.

The burning of fossil fuels emits greenhouse gases that are by far the largest contributors to global warming.

STANDOFF OVER FOSSIL FUELS

That standoff between the two groups continued on Friday, leaving the talks deadlocked for now.

Panama negotiator Juan Carlos Monterrey told a press conference on Friday morning that leaving fossil fuels out of the COP30 deal risked turning the talks into a “clown show”.

“Failing to name the causes of the climate crisis is not compromise. It is denial,” he said.

Three sources said the Arab Group negotiating bloc, whose 22 members include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, told a closed-door meeting of negotiators that its energy industries were off limits in discussions.

In a statement delivered by Saudi Arabia, the group also warned that targeting its industries would collapse the negotiations, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately reply to a request for comment addressed to the Saudi government communications office.

The European Union’s commissioner for climate, Wopke Hoekstra, said the draft deal was unacceptable.

Hoekstra said the EU could “move beyond its comfort zone” on parts of the deal concerning the finance wealthy governments provide to help developing countries adapt to climate change - but only if the text’s sections on action to cut planet-heating emissions were strengthened.

“We need to make sure that the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy is real and in the text,” Hoekstra said, in a statement delivered during consultations on Friday.

A Brazilian negotiator told Reuters the fossil fuel language was unlikely to be reintroduced, and that the summit presidency was pressing for only small adjustments to the existing draft.

TALKS OVERRUNNING, MULTILATERALISM UNDER PRESSURE

The two-week conference in the Amazon city of Belem had been scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Friday but, like previous COP summits, blew past that deadline and looked set to continue late into the night.

A deal text would need approval by consensus among the nearly 200 countries present in order to be adopted.

The U.S. has declined to send an official delegation this year under President Donald Trump, who has called global warming a hoax.

Corrêa do Lago said the exit of the world’s largest economy meant uniting around COP30 was crucial to ensure the multilateral process survives.

“The world is watching,” he said.

CLIMATE FINANCE AND TRADE

The draft also called for global efforts to triple the financing available to help nations adapt to climate change by 2030, from 2025 levels.

However, it did not specify whether this money would be provided directly by wealthy nations, or other sources including development banks or the private sector.

That may disappoint poorer nations that want stronger guarantees that public money will be spent on this area.

Investments in adaptation - such as improving infrastructure to cope with extreme heat or worsening storms - are often vital for saving lives but offer little financial return, so it is difficult to attract private finance.

The draft deal would also launch a “dialogue” on trade at upcoming U.N. climate talks, involving governments and other actors like the World Trade Organization.

That would be a win for countries including China that have long demanded that trade concerns be part of the world’s climate summit. But it may be uncomfortable for the European Union whose carbon border levy has faced criticism from emerging markets including India, China and South Africa.