Dolly Parton misses another event, addresses health challenges

By Brendan Morrow USA Today

Dolly Parton has been forced to miss another event as she continues to grapple with health challenges.

The 79-year-old country music legend was inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Monday in Orlando, Florida, but was not able to attend.

Parton was inducted into the trade association’s hall of fame for her Dollywood theme park. In a video message shared on Dollywood’s Instagram page, Parton said she regrets being unable to be there for the event.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” she said in the video. “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

In September, Parton postponed her upcoming Las Vegas concerts, telling fans she has been “dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Parton’s sister later sparked concern about the severity of these issues by asking fans to pray for the singer.

Addressing fans in an Oct. 8 video on Instagram, Parton clarified she is doing “OK,” but has “some problems” to deal with and needs to have a “few treatments.”

Parton said that after her husband died earlier this year, she “didn’t take care of” herself and “let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of.”

“When I got around to it, the doctors said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that,’ ” she said. “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

On Sunday, Parton was also unable to attend the 16th Academy Governors Awards to accept her honorary Oscar in person, but she sent in a video message.

“I have been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible, like with this award tonight,” she said in the video. “From my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”