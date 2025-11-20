Federal prosecutors ask court to drop indictment of woman shot during deportation blitz in Chicago

By Renee Hickman and Emily Schmall Reuters

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss the indictment of a Chicago woman who was shot repeatedly by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during an ongoing deportation blitz in the Chicago area this fall, court records show.

Marimar Martinez, 30, was indicted on October 10 on federal charges of impeding a federal officer with a deadly weapon, her car.

The border patrol agent, Charles Exum, shot Martinez five times on October 4, after their cars collided. He later drove his vehicle — a key piece of evidence in the case — to Maine, and had it repaired.

In a court hearing on November 5, Exum boasted about his marksmanship. A status hearing in the case was scheduled to take place later on Thursday.