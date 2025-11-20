Seattle Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd for comeback win over Blackhawks

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Kraken got an assist from Chicago star Connor Bedard’s smart mouth, completing a multigoal comeback Thursday night to win 3-2 on the road.

Bedard wanted a call and let the nearest referee know it, all the way from the corner of the ice to the bench, to the point where he was penalized for abuse of officials. With three seconds left in the power play that incident triggered, Jaden Schwartz scored his eighth goal of the season, which tied him with Jordan Eberle for the Kraken lead. Schwartz gave Seattle its first and only lead of the game with 2:18 left to play.

Chicago pulled goaltender Spencer Knight and pressed for a third goal. Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren a blocked shot with hand to protect the Kraken advantage and was seen nursing the injury on the bench.

“He’s all heart, all the time,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “That’s what he does for us. He defends hard and he gives us everything he has.”

The Kraken recalled forward Oscar Fisker Mølgaard from the American Hockey League before the game and the 20-year-old, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, made his NHL debut. He was born in Hjørring, Denmark, and Danes are a rarity in the NHL. QuantHockey listed only four other Danish active players this season, one of whom is former Kraken winger Oliver Bjorkstrand, now with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mølgaard’s mother, father and brother flew from Copenhagen, through London to Chicago and arrived minutes before warmups, just in time to see him skate his solo “rookie lap” on the United Center ice.

Mølgaard gave his family several jolts. In the first period, he tried to pick the pocket of a Blackhawks player right in front of the Chicago net, but the chance was broken up.

During the third period, he skated to the bench first, as if the Kraken’s first goal of the night was his. It was deflected by teammate Tye Kartye in front, but Mølgaard picked up his first NHL point with the primary assist.

Seattle’s second goal, about two minutes after Kartye’s, was on another net-front deflection. Defenseman Ryker Evans blasted it on net and Shane Wright just barely ushered the puck past Chicago goaltender Knight.

It didn’t look like the Kraken’s night — until it was. They didn’t get the puck in deep enough for a line change less than a minute into the second period but started hopping over the boards anyway, and Chicago made them pay. The Blackhawks closed in on defenseman Adam Larsson 3-on-1 with center Matty Beniers trying frantically to get back. Chicago’s Tyler Bertuzzi made it 1-0.

A stickless, hobbled Beniers later tried his best to clear the Kraken zone while they were penned in. He was stung while blocking a shot and limping. The painful sequence ended when goaltender Joey Daccord tripped Bertuzzi and was whistled for it.

During the ensuing power play, Bertuzzi returned the favor and set up Teuvo Teravainen. Bertuzzi beat Jamie Oleksiak to a puck in the corner and chipped it cross-ice to a crashing Teravainen for a 2-0 lead the Blackhawks carried into the intermission.

Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour ended a five-game point drought with two assists. Daccord made 22 saves.