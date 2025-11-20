Serious knee injury sidelines Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis

By Jason Anderson Tribune News Service

The Sacramento Kings received more devastating news Thursday when All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis was diagnosed with a serious knee injury that could sideline him for a month or more.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee Sabonis has a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, confirming a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania. Sabonis will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

The news came just as Kings forward Keegan Murray prepared to make his season debut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday after recovering from thumb surgery. Murray and Sabonis are the most irreplaceable players on an imbalanced roster that has a logjam in the backcourt and a lack of depth in the frontcourt.

The Kings (3-12) were already teetering on the brink of collapse. They have lost seven in a row, matching their longest losing streak since the 2021-22 season, while getting off to their worst start through 15 games since going 2-13 to start the 1990-91 season.

Drew Eubanks will likely start at the center position while Sabonis is out. Rookie second-round draft pick Maxime Raynaud will also get more minutes.

Sabonis, 29, is a two-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Third Team selection. The former Gonzaga standout helped the Kings secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in 2022-23, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history after 16 consecutive losing seasons.

Sabonis is averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. He had a season-high 34 points in Friday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.