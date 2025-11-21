Comey seeks to dismiss charges based on grand jury errors

By Alan Feuer New York Times

Lawyers for former FBI Director James Comey asked a federal judge Friday evening to throw out the charges he was facing because the inexperienced prosecutor picked by President Donald Trump to bring the case failed to secure the approval of the full grand jury that purportedly returned the indictment against him.

The request to dismiss the case was contained in a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, two days after the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, acknowledged at a tense court hearing that she had never shown a second – and final – version of the indictment of Comey to the entire grand jury for a vote.

It also came after a magistrate judge involved in Comey’s case this week issued a blistering ruling detailing “a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” and potential prosecutorial misconduct that undermined “the integrity of the grand jury proceeding.”

The request by Comey’s legal team was the most significant effort yet to seize on Halligan’s slapdash presentation to the grand jury as a way of killing the case. Three separate judges involved in hearing the charges against Comey have all expressed doubts about how she presented evidence to the grand jurors.

It caught the courtroom by surprise Wednesday morning when Halligan, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and one of her subordinates told Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, who is overseeing the case, that prosecutors never showed the revised indictment in the case – the one that was ultimately used to charge Comey – to all of the grand jurors who should have had a chance to approve it.

Halligan, a former insurance lawyer who had never worked on a criminal case before Comey’s, went into the grand jury shortly after 2 p.m. Sept. 25 – by herself and for the very first time – and asked the jurors to return an indictment charging Comey with three counts, one of which was ultimately rejected.

Typically, a prosecutor in that position would correct the charging document to reflect the split decision, then return to the grand jury to present the case again and secure a second, confirmatory vote.

Prosecutors admitted to Nachmanoff this week that instead of seeking that second vote, Halligan’s subordinates simply redrafted the indictment, stripping out one count and resubmitting the amended version without time for further explanation or deliberation.

They did so, prosecutors said, not to the full grand jury, but to only the foreperson and her deputy.

All of this confused the magistrate judge, Lindsey R. Vaala, who was on duty that day and took the bench near 7 p.m. expecting to receive an indictment of Comey. Vaala appeared perplexed when she was handed two indictments – both of them signed by Halligan and the grand jury foreperson.

“This has never happened before,” Vaala said. “I’ve been handed two documents that are in the Mr. Comey case that are inconsistent with one another. There seems to be a discrepancy.”

When Vaala asked what had happened, Halligan said she had never seen the failed three-count indictment – only the successful one containing two counts. That assertion caused even more bewilderment.

“It has your signature on it,” Valla said of the first failed indictment.

Complicating matters, Halligan made an abrupt about-face Thursday, one day after acknowledging that she had never shown the grand jury the revised indictment. In court papers, she asserted there was conclusive evidence that all the grand jurors had in fact voted on Comey’s charges.

The proof, the papers said, appeared in the remarks the grand jury foreperson had made in front of Vaala, confirming that she and her colleagues had approved the final, two-count version of the indictment. There was just one problem with the foreperson’s apparently exonerating statements: It was far from clear that she had understood what actually should have happened in the grand jury room any better than Halligan.

Comey’s lawyers argued in their Friday evening filing that the foreperson’s assertion was “ambiguous.”

“It could have meant that the grand jury voted to approve a new two-count indictment, or it could have meant that the grand jury voted to approve counts two and three of the original indictment,” they wrote.

If they voted to approve the original counts two and three, it would appear that no one from the government had followed standard procedure by presenting the revised indictment for reconsideration. And they voted to approve a new two-count indictment, there were additional problems, given that the full grand jury transcripts have no record of any prosecutor returning to the grand jury room to speak with the grand jurors.

Comey stands accused of lying to and obstructing Congress during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2020. At the hearing, he was asked about whether he had authorized anyone at the FBI to serve as an anonymous source in newspaper articles about sensitive political investigations.

As part of their efforts to have the case dismissed, Comey’s lawyers are seeking to obtain the full set of the transcripts from Halligan’s grand jury presentation. That is taking place in a separate strand of litigation from their motion to dismiss the case, and could be decided as early as next week.

The lawyers have also filed an array of other legal attacks on the indictment, including one challenging the underlying lawfulness of Halligan’s appointment as U.S. attorney, and another accusing the Justice Department of having brought the case on Trump’s behalf as an illegal act of vindictive retribution.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.