Letters to the Editor for Friday, Nov. 21

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Spokane County can come together

I was called to serve on a jury. The case was in superior court here in Spokane and we spent two weeks hearing the case and deliberating. The jury represented our county well with members from all around our county, different age groups and conservative and liberal leaning. The case we heard was heart breaking and several times after hearing testimony we returned to the jury room or left for the day visibly upset. The defendant was charged with one count of rape of minor and 6 charges of first- and second-degree molestation. Two other charges of rape and assault resulted from the defendant’s relationship with an adult female.

We the jury took our call seriously. Everyone in that room spoke to the charges. Where there were questions, we as a group sought answers. Where there was doubt, we didn’t move on until we could agree one way or the other. The respect and care for the process and one another impressed me. In the end the defendant was found guilty of the seven charges resulting from his abuse of children. He was found not guilty of raping and assaulting his partner. The jury was unanimous in both the guilty and not guilty verdicts.

The experience was difficult but also rewarding. At a time when our country is so divided we spoke with one voice. This group of very different people from Spokane County found a place where we stood together and made this very strong statement: “We will come together to protect our children and seek justice when that line is crossed.”

Now let us hold our elected leaders to do the same. Those that have committed crimes against minors as well as those who try and cover those crimes up must be brought to justice. If those that lead fail, then they are unfit to lead the people of Spokane County or anywhere else.

Carl Larson

Spokane

Columbia River Treaty necessary

An ecosystem knows no borders. That should be remembered when considering the Columbia River Treaty.

I agree completely with Riordan’s and Soeldner’s editorial. We need to have the EcoSystem Function included as a new Treaty purpose in the next round of negotiations to support the watershed and the salmon that the river depends on.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries would be the best advocate for eco-health and need to be at the negotiating table as part of the official “U.S. entity.” According to a study by the Washington DNR, salmon are a keystone species, essential to eco-function. Wild salmon provide food for species from bears to caddisflies. In fact, 137 species depend on salmon. Watershed health depends on the nutrients salmon provide as they return from the ocean to spawn and die upstream in the forests. The trees themselves depend on these nutrients.

Other economic benefits are completely dependent on the health of the watershed. For instance, a healthy watershed is a buffer that mitigates flooding. Let’s not be so foolish as to put our forests’ health at risk by further depriving them of the salmon that have fed them for millennia.

We cannot let our river continue to degrade from diminished flow, dangerous algae and hotter temperatures. There must be an official voice advocating for the river’s health and the ecosystem it supports.

Paige Kenney

Spokane

Celebrate delivery

I would like to commend all those who deliver The Spokesman-Review. I have had excellent service over the years. My current delivery person, Ben, noticed that we have a walker on the steps near the front door. Every day, he kindly wedges the paper between the handles, so it is very easy to reach out and grab it.

If you have a reliable delivery person, I recommend remembering them during the holidays. For many, this is a second job. If you have a little extra cash and appreciate the service, I’m sure they would appreciate it.

Leslie Hall

Spokane