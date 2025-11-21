Prep roundup: West Valley (2A) and Freeman (2B/1B) girls soccer each advance to state championship

Roundup of Friday’s state volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

2A

West Valley 1, Hockinson 0: Chloe Van Wey scored in the 71st minute and the second-seeded Eagles (21-0) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Hawks (16-6) in a State 2A semifinal match at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

West Valley faces top-seeded Columbia River (22-0-1) in the State 2A championship game on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

2B/1B

Freeman 2, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0: Nora Gass and Rylee Russell scored one goal apiece and the visiting third-seeded Scotties (19-2) defeated the No. 2 seed Warriors (16-5-1) in a State 2B/1B semifinal match at Mount Tahoma HS.

Defending state champion Freeman faces top-seeded Crosspoint Christian in the State 2B/1B championship game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

In the 33rd minute, Rylee Russell sped down the left side, beat her defender and sent the ball to the charging Nora Gass, who knocked it past the Cle Elum goalie to put Freeman on the board.

In the 58th minute, Gabriella Daniel sent Russell down the left sideline, and Russell once again beat her defender. She cut the ball back toward the middle and unleashed a 25-yard strike that sailed over the keeper’s outstretched hands.

Russell’s 66th goal of the season tied her for second-most in the country.

Crosspoint Christian 2, Northwest Christian 0: The top-seeded Wildcats (16-2-1) defeated the fifth-seeded Crusaders (17-4) in a State 2B/1B semifinal match at Mount Tahoma HS.

NWC faces second-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn in the State 2B/1B third place match on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Game details were unavailable.

Volleyball

4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Puyallup 0: The third-seeded Bullpups (19-1) swept the visiting 11th-seeded Vikings (16-6) 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 in a State 4A quarterfinal match at Yakima Valley SunDome. Details were unavailable.

G-Prep advanced to a semifinal against second-seeded Lake Stevens on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The Bullpups defeated 14th-seeded Mount Rainier (16-5) in four sets 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 29-27 in a State 4A first-round match.

Mead 3, Kamiak 0: The 12th-seeded Panthers (14-7) eliminated the 13th-seeded Knights (16-6) 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 in a State 4A loser-out match. Details were unavailable.

Mead faces ninth-seeded Skyline on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in an elimination game.

Mead was swept by fifth-seeded Camas (19-4) 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 in a State 4A first round match earlier Friday.

3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 1: The second-seeded Wildcats (16-3) topped the seventh-seeded Falcons (14-6) 28-26, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 in a State 3A quarterfinal match. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane defeated 15th-seeded Timberline (16-7) 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 in a State 3A first-round match.

Ridgeline swept 10th-seeded Bishop Blanchet (20-5) 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 in a State 3A first round match.

White River 3, University 0: The 13th-seeded Hornets (18-2) eliminated the visiting 20th-seeded Titans (9-12) 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 in a State 3A play-in match. It was the first time since 2018 that U-Hi had qualified for state.

Boys soccer

Saint George’s 3, Mount Vernon Christian 2 (SO): Graham Reichel scored the equalizer in the 79th minute, then after a scoreless overtime the third-seeded Dragons (17-2-1) defeated the second-seeded Hurricanes (16-2-3) 5-4 in a shootout in a State 2B/1B semifinal game at Mount Tahoma High.

Pierce English made seven saves for the Dragons, which advanced to the State 2B/1B championship on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against top-seeded Orcas Island.

St. George’s Gavin Eliason started the scoring in the 21st minute, assisted by Reichel. MVC scored in the 60th and 77th minute to take the late lead before Reichel sent it to overtime.

This story was updated with stats and additional details after publication.