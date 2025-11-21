Three Spokane-area businesses received trade-association awards

Three Spokane-area businesses won top awards Thursday as part of the Association of Washington Business’ annual event highlighting businesses that displayed excellence in their fields.

“Washington employers create world-class products, support their employees, and strengthen the communities they call home,” said AWB President Kris Johnson said in a news release. “These awards honor the leadership, innovation and drive that make our state a great place to live and work, and we’re proud to recognize each finalist and winner.”

• Knife River Prestress, based in Newman Lake, was picked in the category of “Leading Environmental Practices.”

Knife River won for its concrete production processes. Its expanded CarbonCutter mix reduces the global warming potential of wall systems by up to 60%, according to the news release.

A new 185,000-square-foot plant features a closed-loop water recapture system and electric forklifts to cut diesel use. The company hired a sustainability engineer, supports carbon-reduction research at regional universities and partners with Gonzaga University to provide internships, according to the release.

• Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane won the “Manufacturing Excellence Award” for those companies in the state that exemplify operational excellence. The company packages pharmaceuticals.

The company recently created a four-shift model that boosted flexibility and led to the company breaking a quarterly filling record. The company also is investing in new technology, including artificial intelligence-powered sensors to prevent equipment failures, according to the release.

By the second half of 2026, Jubilant HollisterStier should be able to produce more than 60 million vials a year.

• CarbonQuest, of Spokane Valley, won the “Manufacturing Excellence Award for Innovation” which celebrates the state company that stands out for exceptional commitment to developing new technologies.

CarbonQuest builds compact carbon capture systems that help buildings cut emissions, according to the news release. The company can retrofit everything from apartments to power plants with systems tailored for available space and infrastructure.