U.S. warship cuts path of Russian tanker on its way to Venezuela

Bloomberg

A sanctioned Russian oil tanker made a U-turn on the way to Venezuela after a U.S. warship intersected its route near the country’s coast, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking, raising questions about whether Washington could step in to curtail Moscow’s energy aid to Caracas.

The Russian vessel, the Seahorse, was en route to Venezuela to deliver a fuel cargo on Nov. 13 when a U.S. destroyer, the USS Stockdale, positioned itself in its path. The Russian vessel changed course, heading toward Cuba, and the warship sailed near Venezuelan territorial waters toward Puerto Rico. The Seahorse has since tried to approach Venezuela twice, but turned back both times and remains idling in the Caribbean.

The warship’s intentions with regard to the Russian vessel is unclear, and a spokesperson for U.S. Southern Command declined to comment on the ship’s movements. The USS Stockdale arrived in the Caribbean in late September, along with a dozen other warships, to support President Donald Trump’s anti-narcotics operations in the region.

The Seahorse, meanwhile, is under sanctions from the U.K. and European Union and is one of four Russian vessels that delivers a fuel called naphtha to sanctioned Venezuela.

Despite its abundant oil reserves, the barrels Venezuela produces are incredibly sludgy and sulfurous, meaning it needs lighter fuels – known as diluents – to help supplies flow through pipelines. The U.S. Treasury says naphtha is a type of diluent that plays a key role in helping Venezuela export its oil. Venezuela relies heavily on imported diluent because the limited amounts it produces are used to make gasoline for the fuel-starved nation.

The tanker had discharged a cargo in late October, traveled to Cuba, and was heading back toward Venezuela when the US ship showed up in its path. Its movements since the encounter have been unusual, as Russian fuel vessels typically don’t make U-turns or idle on the well-trod trading route between Cuba and Venezuela.

The White House, a Kremlin spokesperson and Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

While Venezuela was able to receive naphtha shipments from Chevron during the Biden administration, Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy on Nicolas Maduro has halted those imports. Venezuela now relies on Russia for deliveries.