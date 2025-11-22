Pomona-Pitzer rallies past Whitworth women’s basketball

From staff reports

CLAREMONT, Calif. – Whitworth’s women’s basketball team gave up a third-quarter lead as Pomona-Pitzer rallied to a 59-52 win on Saturday afternoon at Voelkel Gymnasium.

The Pirates (0-4) trailed by 10 points midway through the second quarter, but regrouped and took a 39-33 lead halfway through the third period. The Sagehens (3-1) responded with a 14-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Sophomore Whitworth guard Ashlyn Peterson tallied a game-high 20 points, but no other Pirates scored in double figures as the team shot 30.2% from the field and just 4 of 27 (14.8%) on 3-pointers.

Avery Patricco had 16 points to pace Pomona-Pitzer, which hit 37.9% of its field goals.