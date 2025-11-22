Prep roundup: West Valley girls soccer beats Columbia River 1-0, wins State 2A title; Freeman takes second in 2B/1B final

Roundup of Saturday’s state girls soccer and boys soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

2A

West Valley 1, Columbia River 0: Jenna Howe was credited with the game’s only goal on a bobbled crossing play and the second-seeded Eagles (22-0) defeated the top-seeded Rapids (22-1-1) in the State 2A championship at the Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

“Absolutely amazing,” West Valley coach CC Collins said. “We set this goal from the very beginning this season and it’s a tremendous sense of accomplishment.”

West Valley finished its undefeated season without allowing a single goal all season.

“It’s something we celebrate after every game,” Collins said. “First we celebrate the win, then we celebrate the shutout and defensive performance. Just legendary status. I don’t know if any team has done this before at this level.”

With most of the back line in the championship game just sophomores, Collins said she changed her typical halftime speech.

“Usually I would say ‘Let’s do it for our seniors.’ But today at halftime I said, ‘Let’s do it for all of us.’ ”

Collins understood being seeded second behind Columbia River, though she fought for the top seed during committee meetings.

“It felt good to prove our worth,” she said.

2B/1B

Crosspoint Christian 1, Freeman 0: Brooke Behrens scored the winning goal in the 35th minute and the top-seeded Wildcats (17-2-1) defeated the third-seeded Scotties (19-3) in the State 2B/1B championship game at Mount Tahoma HS.

Freeman made 15 shots on goal and Kelsey Hollen had seven saves for the Scotties.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 2, Northwest Christian 0: The second-seeded Warriors (17-5-1) defeated the fifth-seeded Crusaders (17-5) in the State 2B/1B third-place match. Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

2B/1B

Orcas Island 1, St. George’s 0: The top-seeded Orcas (19-1-2) shut out the third-seeded Dragons (17-3-1) in the State 2B/1B championship at Mount Tahoma HS. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

4A

Wenatchee 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: The fourth-seeded Panthers (18-2) swept the third-seeded Bullpups (19-3) in 25-17, 25-20, 26-24 in the State 4A third-place match at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Gonzaga Prep was swept by second-seeded Lake Stevens (23-0) 21-25, 18-25, 19-25 in a semifinal match earlier in the day.

Emerald Ridge 3, Mead 1: The seventh-seeded Jaguars (19-6) defeated the 12th-seeded Panthers (15-8) in four sets 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17 in the state seventh-place match.

Mead swept 12th-seeded Skyline 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 in an elimination match earlier in the day.

3A

Mt. Spokane vs. North Thurston: The second-seeded Wildcats (18-3) faced the top-seeded Rams (27-1) in the 3A championship match, which finished too late for publication.

Mt. Spokane defeated sixth-seeded Bellevue 25-12, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17 in a semifinal match earlier in the day.

Ridgeline 3, Central Kitsap 0: The seventh-seeded Falcons (16-7) swept the eighth-seeded Cougars (19-6) 28-26, 25-19, 25-16 in the seventh-place match.

Ridgeline defeated third-seeded Lakes in five sets 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14 in an elimination match earlier in the day.